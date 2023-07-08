Brie Larson Just Hung Out At Disneyland's Grand Californian In A Fancy AF Dress, And I Love This Theme Park Flex

When I think about going on a trip to California’s gorgeous Disney theme parks in the summer, I think of logo shirts, some denim shorts and very comfy shoes as my outfit of the day. That's not exactly the case when you're Brie Larson , though. The actress recently posted about her stay at Disneyland’s Grand Californian , and it involved a gorgeous gown with metallic fringe on her shoulders. And I have to say I love this theme park flex!

Brie Larson took to Instagram on Friday to share a couple of photos of herself in a Rodarte dress while in a balcony room of the Grand Californian, a hotel that is a neighbor to the Happiest Place on Earth. Check out the post:

That dress is so amazing!! The Oscar winner only explained the photos by saying she had an “impromptu eleganza photo shoot” at the Disneyland hotel for her “health.” Either she had somewhere real fancy to be in that dress later, or she just brought it with her to feel like a Disney princess as she looked out on her kingdom. Either way, she's already making inspired life decisions this summer.

Brie Larson is coming off of a rather busy last couple of months. First, there was her stint as a judge at the Cannes Film Festival , where she strutted in a ton of incredible Chanel getups. Then, she made her Fast & Furious dreams come true by being part of the Fast X cast . Larson is a major fangirl of the Fast franchise and had the opportunity to play the role of Tess in the early summer release.

Obviously, she also enjoys a good day at Disneyland, so perhaps she spent some time at the theme parks recently. Disneyland California Adventure did just open Rogers The Musical, which CinemaBlend’s own Dirk Libbey was “absolutely blown away by.” The original show tells the story of Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America’s origins as a superhero through to the end of the Infinity Saga. Given Larson’s own role as Captain Marvel in the Infinity Saga herself, perhaps she checked out the show? If so, we need thoughts immediately, Brie!

She's set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this fall with The Marvels, which will have Carol Danvers teaming up with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. When recently talking about The Marvels, Larson teased that her Captain Marvel sequel will dive into the “complexities” of Danvers, including parts of her that are “not so great.”