Brie Larson Is Timeless In A Gorgeous Chanel Number Amid Stint As Cannes Judge

Brie Larson has had a whirlwind couple of weeks, between premiering her role in Fast X and being one of nine jurors at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As the French event comes to a close this weekend, the Captain Marvel actress can look back on some incredible fashion moments at the festival, including one, especially gorgeous Chanel dress.

Among many glorious getups Brie Larson wore during Cannes, this flared Chanel Couture dress, which has embroidered black and silver bunnies across the front was a major moment. Check it:

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) A photo posted by on

Larson wore the unique and very gorgeous look at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City earlier this week. She was especially excited to wear the elegant and iconic Chanel label, calling it the “epitome of classic, chic, and strong” in an interview with Vogue . She also spoke to the magazine about her experience being a juror at Cannes for the first time. In her words:

Cannes has always held the standard of what cinema can be, how it can change our minds, how it can push things forward, and how it can make us feel uncomfortable… So to be a part of something like this is such an honor.

Brie Larson got to join filmmakers from around the world, including Paul Dano, to judge all the new movies in competition during the festival. That doesn’t count the many glitzy film premieres that occurred during the festival out of competition.

For example, Johnny Depp’s latest movie, which Larson was asked about early in the festival and was having none of it , screened for the first time at the festival, but was not in competition. Other examples are Disney’s new Indiana Jones movie, which had its premiere at Cannes but it wasn't great for its Rotten Tomatoes score . On the other hand, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon had critics loving his latest movie overall at the festival, though that movie is also playing out of competition.

The top prize at Cannes is the Palme d‘Or, which the Oscar-nominated film Triangle of Sadness took home last year, and other beloved and critically-acclaimed movies like Parasite, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver and more have won in the past. This year's big award went to the French thriller, Anatomy of a Fall.

When it comes to Larson’s thoughts on her fashion looks these days as she goes to numerous events, including the Rome Fast X premiere that had her eating pizza in a plunging neckline dress , she shared her approach. As she continued:

It’s more than just wearing a pretty dress. If you look back at some of my press tours, you can see where we deliberately and sometimes subtly nod to the film we are promoting. Finding the small details, and using them to help tell the story, is something I have come to enjoy—it makes planning and finding the looks even more fun.