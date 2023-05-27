Brie Larson Is Timeless In A Gorgeous Chanel Number Amid Stint As Cannes Judge
What a fashionable action star.
Brie Larson has had a whirlwind couple of weeks, between premiering her role in Fast X and being one of nine jurors at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As the French event comes to a close this weekend, the Captain Marvel actress can look back on some incredible fashion moments at the festival, including one, especially gorgeous Chanel dress.
Among many glorious getups Brie Larson wore during Cannes, this flared Chanel Couture dress, which has embroidered black and silver bunnies across the front was a major moment. Check it:
Larson wore the unique and very gorgeous look at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City earlier this week. She was especially excited to wear the elegant and iconic Chanel label, calling it the “epitome of classic, chic, and strong” in an interview with Vogue. She also spoke to the magazine about her experience being a juror at Cannes for the first time. In her words:
Brie Larson got to join filmmakers from around the world, including Paul Dano, to judge all the new movies in competition during the festival. That doesn’t count the many glitzy film premieres that occurred during the festival out of competition.
For example, Johnny Depp’s latest movie, which Larson was asked about early in the festival and was having none of it, screened for the first time at the festival, but was not in competition. Other examples are Disney’s new Indiana Jones movie, which had its premiere at Cannes but it wasn't great for its Rotten Tomatoes score. On the other hand, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon had critics loving his latest movie overall at the festival, though that movie is also playing out of competition.
The top prize at Cannes is the Palme d‘Or, which the Oscar-nominated film Triangle of Sadness took home last year, and other beloved and critically-acclaimed movies like Parasite, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver and more have won in the past. This year's big award went to the French thriller, Anatomy of a Fall.
When it comes to Larson’s thoughts on her fashion looks these days as she goes to numerous events, including the Rome Fast X premiere that had her eating pizza in a plunging neckline dress, she shared her approach. As she continued:
For the Chanel number, for example, she felt the dress had a “very ‘20s feel,” and it had a “playfulness” that she felt was well suited to a Wes Anderson movie premiere. Across these past two weeks, Larson has shared a ton of looks on social media as she served her glamorous juror duties. She often wore the Chanel label throughout the festival, from a floral jumpsuit, to a two-piece top and skirt combo and a simple plunge-neck white dress. All the while, Fast X is killing it at the box office and The Marvels is on the way this fall. Here's to even more exciting fashion from Larson.
All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
