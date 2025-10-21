I Didn't Think A Bathroom Would be The Scariest Part Of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, But This Video Has Convinced Me

Halloween Horror Nights is the marquee event of the year at Universal theme parks around the world. Every year, we see some absolutely incredible houses created, and there’s always a great deal of debate over which is the best house of the year, and which event between Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida is the best. However, after seeing a recent video, I think the real winner might be Universal Studios Beijing.

A recent video that dropped on the X feed of the Attractions 360 YouTube channel has me absolutely freaking out because, while I saw some pretty incredible stuff at Halloween Horror Nights this year, I didn’t see anything quite like this haunted bathroom that has monsters popping out of bathtubs and even toilets. Check this out:

The Bathtub scene is hands down the CRAZIEST thing we’ve ever seen inside a haunted house at Universal Studios Beijing. Someone even came out of a toilet! 🤯😱Don’t think we would ever see this in States. OSHA would never approve! pic.twitter.com/9t6OcuIJreOctober 20, 2025

The entire sequence is pretty wild, but having somebody who is literally underwater and jumping out of a bathtub is the sort of effect that, like the post implies, almost certainly wouldn’t happen in the U.S. I can’t think of a time I’ve seen anything quite like this in Florida or California.

Halloween Horror Nights this year has been something of a mixed bag. While HHN had one significant disappointment, overall, the event has been quite good. The first house based on the Terrifier franchise pushed the limits of the gore that the event has shown in the past. The Wyatt Sicks house was both terrifying and an emotional tribute to one man who did not live to see it come to fruition.

I only experienced HHN in person for the first time this year, but this makes me want to check out the event in all other nations because it’s clear the experience is unique everywhere. I saw some great set pieces, everything from headless bodies that lunged at me to massive folklore monsters eating children. There were some moments that thrilled and impressed me in equal measure. This is giving me very much the same vibes, but it’s also a bathroom, which somehow makes it all worse.

Universal Studios Beijing has only been doing Halloween Horror Nights for a couple of years, as Halloween isn’t a major holiday in China. But if anything, that makes the fact that it looks so incredible just that much more impressive. Universal Studios Beijing has clearly embraced the concept and created something really impressive here.

It’s not uncommon for HHN houses that first appear in Florida or Hollywood to cross to the other coast at some point. While it’s highly unlikely we’ll see a house like this make the jump to the U.S., I would absolutely love to see it. It would be fun to experience the sorts of horror that are maybe less popular here, but work well in other countries.