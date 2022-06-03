A Disney Cast Member Snatched A Ring Mid-Proposal, And The Video Is Going Viral

As if proposing or celebrating your marriage at a Disney Park wasn’t magical enough, some folks like to add some extra romance by popping the question at one of the theme parks' international locations. Popping the question at Disneyland Paris seems like a no-brainer in that regard, and a recent couple was dead-set on doing just that. Unfortunately, another case of a proposal gone wrong at Disney has made the history books, as a cast member sparked quite a reaction on the internet, after a video went viral of said cast member snatching the ring mid-proposal.

This moment was shared on Reddit , and shows a couple in the middle of an engagement proposal, which was in a seemingly restricted area but had allegedly already been cleared with a Disneyland Paris employee before taking place. Posing on what looks like a small stage area in front of the park’s castle, Le Château de la Belle au Bois, things look pretty magical to start.

You can hear a crowd has gathered for the proposal as they wait in anticipation of the "aww" moment. Then, a Disney cast member swoops in, grabs the ring, and motions for the couple to step down from the stage. Awkward.

There are a couple of things to talk out with this incident, starting with the supposedly cheery demeanor of a Disneyland Paris employee ruining a marriage proposal. Looking at this person’s face, that’s not exactly an expression that says he’s happy to break up the fun. Knowing Disney, there's probably a standard response to tough situations, like the supposed guest gropings of Disney World characters , that require handling guests.

In some ways, the guy in the video telling the groom "Yes, but it's going to look even better," seems like a clear attempt to diffuse the situation in the moment, but you can hear people in the crowd booing. (One commenter online even notes, "I wanna see the extended version where they all boo him because you can hear the beginning of it.") In the Reddit thread, the response varies, but some people comment about how grabbing the ring box out of the guy's hand was probably not the correct way to handle things, no matter what company policy is.

I'm sure Disney doesn't want to start a trend of people trying to propose in restricted areas, but could there have been a better way to correct this situation? Probably. Everyone wants to have their magical moment at Disney, whether it’s getting photos with a favorite character, or snagging a coveted spot on the virtual queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind , but rules are rules.

In fact, this isn't the first time an engagement has been ruined at a Disney Park and it probably won't be the last. In fact, it could have been worse, as a past proposal saw a Disney guest escorted out of the park .