Thor’s Kat Dennings Finally Dropped A Darcy Selfie (Now That It's Not A Spoiler Anymore)

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder , provided some solid surprises for fans when it came to the title character, but it also gave longtime fans of the franchise a few extra moments with characters we know and love. We got to see a brief appearance by Stellan Skarsgård, but we also, quite surprisingly, even got to see Kat Dennings’ Darcy , and the actress shared a “Darcy Selfie” now that the movie has been out long enough that it’s not really a spoiler.

While Kat Dennings’ Darcy had a significant role in the first MCU series on Disney+, WandaVision , the actress claimed more than once that nobody had called her in regards to appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, so we didn’t expect to see her at all, and while the role was basically a cameo, fans of Darcy were happy to get that much, and to get this pic of Darcy on Twitter . The thirst in the comments is strong, be warned.

It’s not a spoiler anymore so here’s the Darcy selfie ❤️+⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UEJcepGHcNJuly 29, 2022 See more

Darcy appears briefly at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder. Just after we’ve been introduced to Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, and learned she has cancer. Jane is sitting in a chair getting her chemo treatment when Darcy walks in with an arm full of snacks to keep her company. It’s not much, but it’s nice to see her supporting her friend.

Kat Dennings’ Darcy was a significant part of the first two Thor films, but then she, along with Natalie Portman, was missing entirely from Thor: Ragnarok . With Portman officially set to make her return in Thor: Love and Thunder there was certainly some expectation that Dennings might also be in the film, but nothing had been confirmed up until the movie’s release.

Dennings had made comments early in production that, while there had been conversations about her being involved, nothing had been decided when production started. It’s possible Dennings was simply keeping her involvement quiet, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time somebody appearing in a Marvel movie claimed they were not, or the scene may have come late in production or during reshoots.