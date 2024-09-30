Star Trek Is Finally Getting A Theme Park Attraction, But It's The Other Perk That Has Me Packing My Bags

As the wait for upcoming Star Trek shows winds down, there's exciting news on another front. It would seem the beloved franchise is finally getting a theme park attraction. Needless to say, it's an unexpected development that I'm thrilled to hear is happening. However, I can't help but be particularly thrilled for one specific aspect of this development.

In January 2025, Nickelodeon Land will open The Land of Legends in Antalya, Turkey, as reported by Globe Trender. The new section of the theme park will include attractions from many shows from Nickelodeon, including one you can now stream with a Netflix subscription -- Star Trek: Prodigy. Here's what we know about the upcoming attraction as well as the added element that has me humbly petitioning CinemaBlend to break the bank to send me to Turkey in 2025.

Star Trek Is Getting A Ride Based On Prodigy

I'm one of the people who believes Prodigy Season 2 is one of the all-time best seasons of modern Trek. Given how great it is, it's only fitting that it's getting immortalized at the Turkish theme park with a unique ride. Details are scant on what's being called the Star Trek: Wild Galaxy 5D cinema. However, based on what's generally known about cinema rides and theme parks, I'd speculate that it's a visual experience paired with motion seating and other visual effects to make it feel as though you're actually on a Starfleet ship.

I do have some questions about the experience being "5D." Readers no doubt know what 3D means, and "4D" has often been used to describe the experiences I referred to above. After some research, it sounds like the term 5D is generally used for rides that will utilize all five senses to thrill ride-lovers. So, basically, fans could be in for the most immersive Trek experience on the market. Honestly, there's no show better than Prodigy to showcase that, given its animated elements, though I hope this isn't supposed to replace the yet-to-be-confirmed Season 3.

The Themed Hotel Rooms Would Let Me Live My Starfleet Dreams

The notion of a Star Trek theme park attraction is great. As cool as that is, however, the fact that there will be themed rooms available at the Nickelodeon resort that resemble living quarters for Starfleet members is just incredible. The options range from the standard-themed room, a deluxe option and the outstanding "Star Trek Iconic Suite" that looks like a Ready Room that any Captain would be envious of.

These rooming spaces look fit for even the best Star Trek characters to live in, and I desperately hope we start seeing more of them added to other theme parks that Nickelodeon is partnered with worldwide. While Paramount has done a solid job of showcasing original props from The Next Generation and partnering with conventions to make many events available to fans, the theme park side is lacking.

An experience like this could possibly be a cheaper alternative to the famous Star Trek Cruise, though I haven't found pricing on anything I've seen thus far. I can personally say that I'd spare none of my employer's expense to see it for myself, even if attending is a pipe dream for now.

We still have a while before the official opening of this attraction, so continue to stream Star Trek with a Paramount+ subscription to pass the time until January 2025.