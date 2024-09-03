Why I Think Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, And Rupert Grint May Finally Be Returning To Harry Potter For The New Epic Universe Attraction

The Harry Potter movies made stars of many young actors, chief among them, the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermionie, played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Almost as soon as the movies (which are streaming with a Max subscription) ended, fans wondered if we might see the actors play these iconic roles again, and the more evidence that we get, the more I think that they absolutely are going to return, and very soon, not in a movie, but in Epic Universe’s new Wizarding World dark ride.

While it has yet to be announced that the Harry Potter trio will be returning to the Wizarding World, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before that happens. We have regularly seen the actors from the films reprise their roles in the Universal Orlando theme park attractions when it’s appropriate and we already know that will be the case with the newest Wizarding World land.

Another Harry Potter Movie Star Will Return For The Battle At The Ministry Of Magic Attraction

Over the last several months Universal Orlando Resort has told us almost everything we need to know about the Epic Universe theme park opening next year. The last land officially announced was the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, a land which will combine the two eras of Harry Potter on the big screen, with some elements set in the worlds of the Fantastic Beasts movies, and others in the main Harry Potter series.

The main attraction in the new land will be a new dark ride set inside the British Ministry of Magic. The story will take place around the trial of Dolores Umbridge. It has now been confirmed by Universal Orlando in a video that Dame Imelda Staunton will reprise her role as Umbridge from the films for the attraction.

The other thing we know about the attraction is that Harry, Ron, and Hermione will all be part of it as well. The official description of the attraction says…

Guests then join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and a house-elf named Higgledy in a thrilling chase that will propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge – all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way.

So if we’re joining Harry, Ron, and Hermione, then they will obviously appear in the attraction in some form. If that’s the case, somebody will need to play those parts, whether in person as characters on a screen, or possibly as voicing animatronics.

The promotional image for the new land also includes Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint all in character. It also includes Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, and while that could all be marketing, it has been confirmed that Redmayne will appear in the new land as well.

Battle At The Ministry Of Magic Is Essentially A Sequel To The Films

The trial of Dolores Umbridge isn’t part of any of the books or movies that most fans know. The event officially takes place sometime after the death of Voldemort. We also know from the same video, that elements of the attraction queue will reveal that Harry, Ron, and Neville Longbottom have all begun training as Aurors at the Ministry of Magic, which explains why they are present during the trial. It will also justify why Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson, should they appear could look significantly older.

The Harry Potter trio appears in the other attractions in the two existing Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands at Universal Orlando. Those rides were built while the movie franchise was still in production.

If the Battle at the Ministry of Magic Attraction is essentially a post-script tone Harry Potter films, then it only makes sense for the Harry, Ron, and Hermione we know to appear in them. They would be conspicuous by their absence, and fans will ultimately be disappointed if they have to be played by others, or if the story is forced to avoid ever showing them, despite the fact they are present.

All three actors are regularly asked if they could return to their Harry Potter roles again. None of them have ever completely written off the idea. Returning in a theme park attraction may be the best possible solution. It wouldn't require as much work from the actors as a full movie would need, but the ride will stand for decades, allowing Harry, Ron, and Hermione to live on.

With Epic Universe set to open in the summer of 2025, there’s still plenty of time to announce the official return of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Such an announcement will be a big deal, which is likely why it hasn't been announced yet. It will deserve its own moment.