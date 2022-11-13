After Alleged Erratic Behavior, New Cara Delevingne Trailer Advises Her To ‘Start Masturbating’

Cara Delevingne has been making headlines as of late, but not entirely due to her endeavors as an actor. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the star had been exhibiting erratic behavior, which has seemingly caused concern amongst her most devoted fans. While it remains to be seen where things stand for Delevingne right now, she seems very pleased in the trailer for her new docuseries, Planet Sex. The preview features a lot of interesting footage, including a scene that sees someone advising the star to “start masturbating.”

Ok, that suggestion may sound weird on the surface, but let me provide you with a little bit of context. One of the things you need to know about Planet Sex is that it sees the aforementioned model travelling the globe and learning about different forms of sexual pleasure. Her journey will take her to a variety of locales like Los Angeles, Berlin, Tokyo and Johannesburg, where she’ll meet a number of people who are in touch with their sexuality. That masturbation line was told to the Paper Towns alum during what looks like a meeting with an expert and, based on the footage, it’s only the tip of the iceberg for this show.

The documentary series looks to be pretty informative, and one quickly gets the sense that it’s incredibly personal for Cara Delevingne. It would seem that the performer is also going to get raw about her sexuality. Though she’s now openly bisexual and pansexual, Delevingne has been open about her fear of coming out. As she mentions in the trailer, she also had a lot of “internalized homophobia and shame.” She’s received much support from fans since coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and continues to have a strong following. That’s why some have been rooting for her in the aftermath of troubling stories hitting the surface.

Reports about Cara Delevingne’s apparent behavior first came to light back in August, around the time that she was celebrating her 30th birthday with Margot Robbie and other friends in Spain. A video surfaced, which seemed to show the Pan alum flailing her arms around while talking on the phone outside the Van Nuys Airport. It was also claimed that she was messing with Megan Thee Stallion’s dress at the Billboard Music Awards this year. In addition to apparently missing events, it’s been rumored that Delevingne needs rehab. More recently, she and Robbie got into a scuffle with paparazzi, leading to a photographer breaking their arm.

Should there be any reason for true concern, one would hope that the actress gets any necessary assistance that she needs. In the meantime, it’ll be interesting to see her open up on her new show and discuss differing views on sexuality and pleasure. And I don’t know about any of you, but I’m curious as to how she responds to that masturbation comment, aside from the sly wink to the camera.

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne is expected to premiere on November 29 as part of the 2022 TV schedule and, if you want to check it out, you’ll need to grab a Hulu subscription.