Margot Robbie And Cara Delevigne Have Scary Paparazzi Scuffle Abroad, Resulting In A Hospitalization

Paparazzi are almost assured to be present whenever stars like Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne are out and about. Be it promoting new movie releases , or just hanging around as friends, it typically doesn't take long before the moment is crashed by those looking to get the shot. Unfortunately, a recent incident in Argentina saw Robbie and Delevigne trying to flee the scene of such an encounter, with the offending photographer being hospitalized as a result.

According to reporting by TMZ , it all took place in Buenos Aries, just as the two actors were leaving a restaurant together. Supposedly, paparazzi Pedro Orquera ambushed the Uber that was picking up Margot Robbie and Cara Delevigne from their meal and began taking a barrage of photos. Delevigne made it into the car, but Robbie bailed out as their shared ride sped up in its escape.

That lead to the speculated causes of Pedro Orquera’s hospitalization. Depending on who you ask, one story says that Orquera allegedly fled the scene on foot and tripped on his own. If Orquera’s own account is to be believed, friends of the former Suicide Squad cast members supposedly attacked him.

Whatever the truth, the photographer was hospitalized with a broken arm and a head injury. Thankfully, his injuries weren’t life threatening, and no injuries were reported for either Margot Robbie or Cara Delevigne. All involved were relatively safe, despite the injuries suffered by the cameraman.

This latest incident comes not too long after Margot Robbie’s supposedly distraught visit to see her friend and former co-star. Cara Delevigne's recent debut as a member of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 cast coincided with rumors that she is allegedly in need of rehab, so times are both exciting and allegedly tough for the model/actor. It’s never a good moment for incidents such as what’s been recounted, but the timing seems even worse for Delevigne and her dear friend, with such rumors hanging in the air.

Despite all of this, Cara Delevigne is still stunning red carpets , and Margot Robbie continues to hype the world up for her big Barbie movie, which will be released in 2023. At this point, all anyone can really hope for is all involved to remain in good health, and that incidents such as this one don't result in further injuries for the stars or anyone looking to grab pictures of them.