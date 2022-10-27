Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Hulu Docuseries

In recent years, various celebrities have spearheaded informative and explorative docuseries that test them physically, mentally, and spiritually. We’ve seen shows like Zac Efron’s Down to Earth, which followed as the former Disney Channel star exposed himself to experiences he never could have imagined. Will Smith, during his Welcome to Earth and One Strange Rock National Geographic original series, pushed himself to new extremes by exploring the mysteries of the natural world. And now, Smith’s Suicide Squad co-star, Cara Delevingne, will take a deep dive into the realm of human sexuality with her new Hulu docuseries.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, one of the more intriguing upcoming shows on the 2022 fall TV schedule, will follow the model-turned-actor as she explores various questions, customs, and topics surrounding sexuality, and it turned into learning something about humans and herself. If this is the first you’re hearing about the series, don’t worry, because we’re about to break it down now, including the show’s release date, premise, and other things you can expect to see.

Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne Premieres November 29, 2022

There are dozens upon dozens of Hulu new releases in November 2022, with everything from classic romantic comedies like Notting Hill to various installments of the Saw franchise coming to the popular streaming service. But, one of the biggest on the list is Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, which is set to make its debut on November 29th.

The Docuseries Is Made Up Of Six Episodes

When Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne premieres just after the Thanksgiving holiday here in the United States, it will bring with it a journey told over the course of six episodes. The length of each episodes, and the release model — Hulu sometimes releases all episodes at once while others on a weekly basis following a multi-part premiere — has yet to be revealed by the streaming service at this time, but expect to hear more as the show’s premiere draws closer.

As The Title Suggests, The Docuseries Will Follow Cara Delevingne As She Explores Various Topics Related To Human Sexuality

When announcing the show, Hulu described Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne as an “immersive journey” that will follow the actress as she puts her mind and body on the line in hopes of finding answers to various questions and topics surrounding human sexuality. Over the course of the series, Delevingne will attempt to get to the bottom of the joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature of sexuality.

On top of that, the series will also see Delevingne share her own personal experiences in a raw, unfiltered, and authentic manner. Nothing will be off-limits in the actress’ journey to understanding the basics and complexities of human sexuality on a personal and global level.

Over The Course Of The Docuseries The Model And Actress Will Visit Porn Libraries, Self-Pleasure Seminars, And More

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne won’t premiere until late November, but the show’s host and producers were on hand at MIPCOM Cannes in October 2022, where they showed off some footage of the upcoming docuseries while also providing some key insight into how it came to be, as well as the experiences Delevingne went through during production. According to Deadline, which was in attendance at the event, the series will see the model and actress visit a porn library, attend a masturbation seminar, and undergo a blood test while experiencing an orgasm.

During the panel, which featured a 15-minute preview of the series, it was also revealed that each of the show’s six episodes will have different themes, with everything from sexual orientation to the effect pornography has on young people (which explains the porn library) being covered in great detail. Delevingne, who made Planet Sex to “connect people in the most authentic way” she could, said she wished something like this would have come along when she was younger.

Cara Delevingne Didn’t Realize She ‘Was A Prude’ Before Making Planet Sex

Cara Delevingne has been quite open about her sexuality, personal life, and just about everything else in various interviews over the years, and has typically given off the impression that she has a great understanding of herself. However, during the MIPCOM Cannes panel in October 2022, the model and actress admitted that there was one element of Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne that forced her to come to the realization that she was more of a “prude” than she expected, via Variety:

I went into the masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor, with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube.’ I didn’t realize I was a prude. I think I’m a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl but I was like, ‘Sorry what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.

Delevingne, who admitted that she while she was “used to being a chameleon,” working on the six-part docuseries was a new and “absurd experience,” in the sense that every single day of shooting was something different and new, whether she was having her blood drawn, going to a porn library, or anything else.

The Series Was Created By Simon Andreae To Come Up With ‘Real Conclusions About Sexual Orientation’

No surprise here, but Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne will carry a TV-MA rating and will feature some topics and situations some may not be comfortable watching. This idea of making people face delicate subjects in a rather straightforward approach was something the show’s creator Simon Andreae had in mind, as he told the MIPCOM attendees, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the show’s panel, Andreae explained that with the series, he and the other producers wanted to avoid “the classic Hollywood fence-sitting because you don’t want to offend anyone” and instead reach real conclusions about sexual orientation. By exploring big questions and not holding back in the delivery, Andreae and Delevingne stand a very good chance of achieving their goals, with what appears to be a brutally honest and enlightening experience.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne premieres November 29, 2022 for anyone with a Hulu subscription. While we wait for the show’s trailer and other last-minute details to be released, take a look at all the other great Hulu originals that are currently available to stream on the platform.