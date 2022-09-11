Disney+'s The Santa Clauses Trailer Sees Tim Allen's Scott Calvin Retiring And Looking For His Successor

Earlier this year, the public learned that Disney would be reviving Tim Allen’s Santa Clause franchise – but not in the way that some probably would’ve expected. The yuletide film IP is being brought back in the form of a limited series called The Santa Clauses. Fans have only gotten a behind-the-scenes look, thanks to Allen , up to this point. But now, the first trailer for the show has arrived, and it shows Scott Calvin preparing for retirement and interviewing potential new Santas. And one of those interviewees just happens to be an NFL veteran.

As shown in the trailer, The Santa Clauses sees Scott Calvin opting to give up his gig – without falling off a roof and having someone else wear his jacket, of course. So the hunt for a new Kris Kringle begins, and it looks like some interesting people are going to be in the running. One such person is former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, who seems very confident that he’s the man for the job. (Though it seems that Calvin would be a bit more comfortable if it were Tom Brady that were looking for the job.)

What’s quickly evident within this trailer is that aesthetically, the show has really managed to capture the feel of the original film trilogy. The workshop at the North Pole looks like it did when viewers last saw it in 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. There’s definitely a firm sense of continuity, which can be difficult to establish when there’s been such a gap between installments.

Fans may have also spotted a few familiar faces within the Santa Clauses trailer besides Tim Allen. The show will also feature the return of Mrs. Carol Calvin-Clause, who’s once again played by Ellizabeth Mitchell. The footage also gave us a brief glimpse of beloved Santa Clause character Bernard , portrayed by David Krumholtz. Fans are sure to be glad to see Krumholtz back in the role after his absence in the 2006 film trilogy capper.

One can’t help but wonder if the show might bring back other veteran cast members from the Santa Clause series. That includes stars like Eric Lloyd, who plays Charlie Calvin, Wendy Crewson’s Laura Miller and Liliana Mumy’s Lucy Miller. And of course, you can’t forget the dorky, but lovable, Neil Miller – played by Judge Reinhold. Considering that this seems to be a true sendoff for the Santa saga, I wouldn’t be surprised if the producers found ways to get these characters back into the fray.

All in all, The Santa Clauses should be a fun, humorous and sentimental show that ties a nice bow on this holiday gift of franchise. As someone who grew up with the movies, I’m excited to see what Tim Allen and co. have up their sleeves.