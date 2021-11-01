First Look At Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Christmas Movie Delivers Full Mall Performance And Reveals Premiere Date

Halloween has come and gone, so it’s time to get into the Christmas spirit! The Roku Channel just released a present for fans of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, dropping not only a new clip from the upcoming Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas movie but also the premiere date.

Roku released the new clip on YouTube, which has Zoey and Mo doing a little Christmas shopping. With Zoey not much into the holiday spirit, Mo tries to cheer her up and soon Mo, as well as the entire mall, are doing a full on performance of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” The clip also ends with the reveal of the premiere date for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and if the song doesn’t get Zoey into the spirit, it got at least one person in the holiday mood because even I am feeling the Christmas love:

After Mo and an entire mall sing a Christmas classic, Roku reveals that Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be premiering on December 1, just in time for the holidays! It’s the latest treat that the streaming platform has given fans after it picked up the cancelled musical dramedy earlier this year for a conclusion movie. While it is a conclusion movie, fans can always hold out hope that more could be on the way if enough people watch it.

NBC cancelled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons, and while it looked for a time like the beloved series could move to streaming service Peacock, that was not the case. When all hope seemed lost, Roku announced the pickup of the series for a final movie that will conclude the series and take place during the holidays. It will be interesting to see how this movie is different from the series. From the looks of the musical clip, fans shouldn’t have to worry. Hopefully the movie will also resolve the cliffhanger that was at the end of the Season 2 finale with Zoey and Max.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was among the bubble shows that were cancelled by NBC and the second that has since been saved by a different platform. Manifest was picked up by Netflix for a fourth and final season. Other cancelled NBC shows, notably including Debris after ending on a killer Season 1 finale cliffhanger, have not received a save. Other shows from other networks have received second lives, however, including CBS' All Rise which was cancelled and then saved by OWN.

Does the future look jolly for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist? Fans can always hope that the holiday magic works wonders at Roku and results in a rescue for another season, but only time will tell. My fingers are definitely crossed that we get more Zoey’s after this movie because I already miss this show!

Don’t miss Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas streaming exclusively on Roku on Wednesday, December 1! If you're in the mood to rewatch the first couple of seasons, you can find them streaming on both Roku Channel and Peacock now.