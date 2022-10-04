Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding Trailer Throws Live Hand Grenades, And An Armed Jennifer Coolidge, Into An R-rated Rom Com

It may never be too early to look at the 2023 new movie releases , but as this current year continues to march on, our gaze to the future continues to grow. Even if awards season hasn’t arrived just yet, and the festivals are kicking off, it’s good to take a peek at what might entertain us all during the later part of 2022 and early 2023.

If the trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s Prime Video rom-com Shotgun Wedding is any indication, next year’s going to kick off rather explosively. Not content to cover a simple exchanging of vows, director Jason Moore and writer Mark Hammer have thrown a lot of R-rated action into the mix of this charming comedy.

What starts like any other big day turns into a hostage situation, as Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) find their "I Do's" under siege by tons of armed baddies. Live hand grenades become an issue, as does the ever tearing dress of the bride, and her debates on counterterrorist strategies with her husband to be. But perhaps the most lethal component of Shotgun Wedding is Emmy award winner/national treasure Jennifer Coolidge rocking a machine gun, in the name of defeating evil.

Awkwardness still finds its way into this pretty rough and tumble rendezvous. That’s where Lenny Kravitz’s slick looking Sean comes into play, as he’s been invited to the wedding by a very special party: his ex-girlfriend, Darcy. Though Tom really shouldn’t be worrying too much about this whole scenario, because if this character is anything like the real Kravitz, a Jason Momoa-style bromance might not be far off.

So far, teaming up Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel really looks like it’s working in Shotgun Wedding’s favor. The Transformers franchise actor has highly praised Lopez’s work on the set, which goes a long way to explaining the sterling chemistry between the two actors. One still has to wonder if the same would have been true if Armie Hammer hadn’t dropped out, which allowed Duhamel to swoop in and save the day.

It sounds like Shotgun Wedding has a good balance of your typical rom-com fluff, with an R-rated sensibility that includes swear words that need to be cut off or dubbed over in order to produce a green-band trailer. (Read Jennifer Lopez's lips as she proclaims how she "freaking" loves that cake knife, and you'll see what I'm talking about.) Firepower and fireworks will collide as this movie throws the action packed destination wedding you’ve been dreaming of attending on January 27, 2023.