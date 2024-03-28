Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tart Movie Is A Star-Studded Surprise In First Trailer, But Now I Want A Movie Just About James Marsden's Jack LaLanne

For some time now, we knew that Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tarts movie Unfrosted was heading to our screens on the 2024 movie schedule. And up until, some of us might have been under the impression that this was actually going to be a serious historical drama with some comedy undertones. That notion is officially out the window after Netflix released the first trailer for the picture, and now I really want a movie just about James Marsden’s Jack LaLanne.

That’s right, the famed fitness guru of yesteryear is apparently part of the team that helped Kellogg’s beat Post to the invention of the Pop-Tart. At least, that’s what Seinfeld’s version of history suggests, which can be summed by up by the following synopsis:

Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.

If you thought that description was crazy, you should take a closer look at Unfrosted's cast. Seriously, James Marsden is just the tip of the iceberg, as comedy talent like Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Fred Armisen, Jack McBrayer, and so many others have been assembled. Which is fitting, as this film’s approach of making the creation of the Pop-Tart look like the space race is something that needs a team that has The Right Stuff.

But seriously, if Marsden was rocking those muscles when he made the X-Men movies, one could have definitely seen the competition he'd have given Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the affections of Jean Grey. Let's take another look, for science, shall we?

(Image credit: Netflix)

You have to wonder if the Sonic the Hedgehog vet's exaggerated depiction of this real life health nut is going to lead to some industrial espionage of some sort? Maybe Jack LaLanne goes behind enemy lines at the Post headquarters to try and lure some details out of unsuspecting employees?

And if that doesn't happen here, there's always a chance that Jerry Seinfeld could build the Pop Culture Culinary Universe for Netflix, exploring this idea in a sequel or spin-off. There's certainly enough potential for that sort of thing, thanks to the severely stacked cast involved in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

Seriously, chances are that if you thought you saw a familiar face or two during this sizzle reel, you absolutely did. Check out the full roster to see who you spotted, and who you didn’t:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

I don’t know what’s potentially more exciting: Christian Slater and James Marsden potentially facing off in a test of who’s hunkier, or the fact that John Slattery and Jon Hamm’s presence could mean the return of their Mad Men characters in a cameo/subplot for the ages. What I do know is that Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story seems to be promising a lot of ridiculous fun, and James Marsden being dreamy is part of that process. What more could you ask for, folks?

Perhaps a release date, so as to set your expectations properly? That's fair, which is why it pleases me to say that Unfrosted will make you believe a balanced breakfast is worth fighting for, as it debuts on Netflix starting May 3rd. Just make sure your Netflix subscription is current before digging in!