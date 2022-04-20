Machine Gun Kelly’s Pal Pete Davidson And Megan Fox Pop Up In Red Band Trailer For New Movie Good Mourning

Perhaps in the spirit of Machine Gun Kelly apparently proclaiming “I am weed” when he first met his fiancée Megan Fox, the singer/actor had a big announcement on 4/20. MGK has released a trailer for a stoner comedy he co-wrote/directed and is starring in with Mod Son. The upcoming 2022 movie called Good Mourning will even star Fox and Pete Davidson too.

The red band trailer (above), which was released by Machine Gun Kelly , sets up what to expect from his first feature film. MGK will play a movie star named London Clash who is happy and in love with his girlfriend of one year, Apple (Becky G). However, when he receives an implied breakup text from her on the same day as the most important meeting of his career, the day goes all downhill from there.

Megan Fox shows up in the Good Mourning trailer with hot pink hair to put out a fire early in the sneak preview and proceed to call MGK's character an “idiot.” She’s either his friend in the movie or a secret love interest he opens his eyes to by the time the story's finished. MGK and Fox have been engaged since January and are already getting creative about wedding plans . We’re not at all surprised to see them collaborating for this comedy.

MGK’s pal Pete Davidson can also be seen in the Good Mourning trailer, in what looks to be the role of London Clash's swanky home’s valet. Davidson previously did an MGK impression on Saturday Night Live , and the longtime friends have even been on double dates together recently . What happens next looks to be the decision to smoke a ton of weed with his friends. To quote the movie's tagline: “When life hits a new low, reach a new high.”

It looks very much like Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun are delivering their own version of the stoner comedy after so many great movie potheads before them. The pair of singers have previously worked together on music videos, including a longform video for MGK’s prior album Tickets To My Downfall, called Downfalls High, which starred Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

MGK and Mod Sun are both popular pop punk artists, with the latter recently getting engaged to pop punk queen Avril Lavigne. It looks like the pair have made a fun movie with a bunch of their friends around them first and foremost. Mod Sun shared the Good Mourning poster on Instagram , calling the project a “dream come true.”

The Good Mourning cast also includes skateboarder Boo Johnson, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa and GaTa. The movie is set to come out in both theaters and on demand on May 20, exactly one month from now.