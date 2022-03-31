Ahead Of His Wedding To Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Talks ‘Big Regret’ Over Double Date With Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée Megan Fox may be planning their wedding at the same time as their friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, but “Kravis” apparently isn’t the only couple that MGK formed a relationship with regarding the reality TV family. The rapper-turned-actor has also gotten really close with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, and he recently recalled a double date the four of them went on that involved a “big regret,” though it's almost definitely not what you'd expect.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show , Machine Gun Kelly expressed much love for the Saturday Night Live comedian, and told the talk show host he was “blessed” that he and Pete Davidson had come into each other’s lives. He also hilariously recalled a night when he and the Meet Cute actor rented out a theater for a fun date night with their ladies that maaaaybe didn’t turn out as he’d hoped:

I actually have a big regret. The short version is, we rented out a theater, me, Meg and Kim and Pete went to see this movie and I was vouching for this movie so hard, I was like ‘It’s gonna be the best movie you’ve ever seen. I kept, like, leaning over, like even as the previews were starting, and I was like, ‘Just dude, I can’t wait, I can’t wait for you guys to watch.’ Dude, we got ten minutes into the movie – you ever have that moment where you’re like, ‘We shouldn’t be here?’

That feeling is so relatable. MGK made this grand gesture by renting a theater for a movie that he was psyched for, only to have the movie very quickly fail to live up to his high expectations, which must have been a bummer. However, with that group, I have no doubt the four of them still ended up having a blaze...er...I mean, a blast.

Machine Gun Kelly may be “so happy” for Pete Davidson finding love with Kim Kardashian, but he’s obviously got a lot going on in his own relationship, as he and Megan Fox continue wedding planning! Perhaps one day, someone will be renting out that same theater to watch an MGK biopic that features a massive wedding scene. Or perhaps not.

While Machine Gun Kelly said he and Megan Fox haven’t set a date yet, he’s excited about the group of groomsmen he’ll have around him — and yes, that will likely include Davidson. In his words:

I think my side is going to be an army. I have so many close and best friends that have been with me for all of these years, but yeah, I think Pete’s absolutely gonna be standing there with me. We should mic him just for commentary anyway.

That’s really not a bad idea. MGK and Megan Fox are planning to have a nontraditional wedding anyway, though it sounds like they’re going to go the emo, macabre route rather than the dirty joke route, which is what I envision would come from Pete Davidson’s wedding commentary. Hopefully the comedian will at least be allowed to give a speech! For instance, he can reminisce about MGK's potentially terrible taste in movies.

The Jennifer’s Body actress is reportedly looking at wearing a multicolored dress — or even black — rather than a white one when she and her fiancé tie the knot. The couple share four children between them from previous relationships, so their kids will also reportedly be involved “in a special way.”

Machine Gun Kelly has said finding the right venue has been hard, as he needs something that aligns with his artistic vision, and he said he pictured something “gothic” like a “red river.” This comes as no surprise for a couple who celebrated their engagement by drinking each other’s blood. I’m curious if the Midnight in the Switchgrass actors will draw inspiration from their buddy Pete Davidson and brand each other’s names on their body as part of the ceremony.