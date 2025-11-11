I Still Think It’s Magic To Hear Relative MCU Newcomers Like Simu Liu Talk About Filming An Avengers Movie

Next year is going to be a big moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Avengers: Doomsday will finally be released. A lot is riding on the film from a franchise standpoint, but fans are mostly just looking forward to seeing a bunch of their favorite heroes on screen together again, and it turns out that some of the actors feel the same way. That includes one of the MCU's (relatively) new stars, Simu Liu, who provided a take I really appreciate.

Avengers: Doomsday is likely old hat for actors like Chris Hemsworth and a returning Robert Downey Jr., who has been part of the MCU and multiple Avengers movies for a long time. However, for others, like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, being part of this latest team-up flick is still a big deal. Liu recently told ScreenRant just how impactful production on the movie was for him because of the other stars he’s gotten to perform with. Liu said…

Yeah, three: dream come true… I mean, there are just so many actors in it, and getting to work with those people as peers is really incredible because I grew up watching so many of them.

This is far from the first time Simu Liu has talked about how cool it was for him on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, but it hasn’t gotten old yet. The guy clearly is still in the “pinch me” phase of being a movie star and a major piece of the MCU, and I love to see it.

While the MCU isn’t quite old enough for Liu to have grown up watching those performances, the Avengers are not the only superhero team that we know will be part of Doomsday. Several cast members from the original X-Men movies will also be on hand and, by my math, Simu Liu was all of 11 years old the first time Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen played Professor X and Magneto, respectively.

Someone can maybe extrapolate from this that Shang-Chi will have a run with one or more of the original X-Men actors in Doomsday though, at this point, it’s really hard to tell. Very little has leaked as far as details regarding what the upcoming Marvel movie is even about. Perhaps (apparently) not having Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo in your movie drastically reduces the leaks.

The fact that the X-Men, even if it’s not the MCU’s official X-Men, will share the screen with the Avengers will certainly make Avengers: Doomsday a big movie in scope and scale. Simu Liu indicates that as well, saying…

It feels, in a lot of ways, like a love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies. And I think there’s something really fun about that.

If the rest of us have half as much fun watching Avengers: Doomsday as Simu Liu seemingly had making it, we’re going to be in pretty good shape. Fans will finally be able to check out the movie when it opens in theaters on December 18, 2026. Also, check out other MCU films using a Disney+ subscription.