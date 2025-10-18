There's An MCU Character I'd Love Wonder Man To Bring Back, And I Have Some Ideas

Wonder Man – one of the upcoming Marvel shows – is set to introduce a new protagonist to the Marvel Cinematic universe in the form of actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). However, a fan-favorite character is also in the mix, as Sir Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery is returning as well – and may have a bromance with Simon. There’s another established character I think would be perfect for the series as well, and I even have ideas on how they could be involved.

(Image credit: Marvel Television/Suzanne Tenner)

One Other MCU Alum Would Be A Perfect Fit For Wonder Man

Through the years, the MCU has introduced some very underrated characters, from Ho Yinsen and Abraham Erskine to Xu Xialing and Cosmo. 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features a number of delightful supporting players, including Madisynn King. Played perfectly by Patty Guggenheim, Madisynn is a party girl who is sent to an alternate dimension by hacky magician and would-be sorcerer Donny Blaze. Amid those magical shenanigans, she also meets Wong and ends up becoming friends with him.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Madisynn is last seen hanging out with Wong at Kamar-Taj, where the two besties are watching TV. As much as I love the fact that Madisynn chills with the Sorcerer Supreme and watches The Sopranos, it'd also be great to see her return to Los Angeles and get involved in some non-magic-based exploits.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Ahead of Wonder Man, grab yourself a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $9.99 a month ($11.99 a month starting October 21, 2025) for its new ad-supported plan. There's also an ad-free option that costs $15.99 a month ($18.99 a month starting October 21, 2025) or save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a year.

Considering the humorous tone that Wonder Man is giving off, Madisynn would be a perfect addition to that series. Patty Guggenheim is a natural-born comedian and, by reprising her MCU, she could more than contribute to the humorous vibe of the series. Also, given the fact that the Destin Daniel Cretton-co-created limited series takes place in Hollywood and King is based in LA, it just makes too much sense for her to run into Simon, Trevor or any of the other characters somehow.

There are still plenty of fans who agree that Madisynn is one of the best parts of She-Hulk, and many were disappointed when she didn’t return for the season finale. Simon Williams’ new solo show would be a prime place for King to return, and there are a few specific (and organic) ways it could happen.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How Could Madisynn Be Incorporated Into Wonder Man?

There are a few reasonable ways Madisynn could be integrated into Wonder Man’s narrative. One idea would be to have the free-spirited woman set her sights on an acting career and pursue auditions across Tinseltown. With that kind of scenario, it wouldn’t be so far-fetched for her to run into fellow actors like Trevor and Simon. I mean, how wonderfully ironic would it be if Madisynn were to audition for the female lead in the Wonder Man movie that Williams and Slattery are auditioning for?

Or a simpler way to include Guggenheim’s character would be to have her show up at a Hollywood party or red carpet premiere. Let’s be real, Madisynn gets around, and she could certainly find her way into a high-profile shindig. It’d be fun to see her rubbing shoulders with show business bigwigs as opposed to Jake the demon goat.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wonder Man wrapped a while back so, if Patty Guggenheim is part of it, she’s already shot her scenes. It may be foolish of me to hope Destin Daniel Cretton and the creative team are utilizing Madisynn on the show. Still, I’m remaining optimistic that sometime soon, fans will once again hear Guggenheim’s sweet character enthusiastically spell out her name, complete with the two N’s and the Y that’s not where you think.

Check out Wonder Man when it kicks off its eight-episode run on January 27, 2026, and be sure you have a Disney+ subscription so you can watch it.