Avengers: Doomsday's Simu Liu Teases The Actors He 'May Or May Not Have' Scenes With, And Weighs In On Why The Film Will Be Worth The Wait

When it comes to Marvel’s upcoming movies , my anticipation is definitely the highest for the release of Avengers: Doomsday . It promises to bring together an elite cast of MCU characters and X-Men, and it will be the first Avengers movie we’ve gotten since Endgame came out in 2019. Now, Simu Liu’s comments about who he’s “maybe” gotten to work with and the film being worth the wait and cost of admission have me even more hyped for this team-up movie.

Simu Liu was asked about getting the call to join the Avengers: Doomsday cast at New York Comic Con (via hey__arthur’s TikTok ), and at first he joked that it was “about god damn time” it happened. He then went into a sincere answer about how much it meant to him to continue Shang-Chi’s journey in the MCU, explaining:

I mean, what an incredible call to get. I experienced kind of many waves of excitement. I think first getting that call and then learning who else was gonna be there, some of whom I had had the pleasure of meeting and some I had not yet met. But each and every one of them just iconic, iconic people.

The cast really is next level. That’s in part thanks to the X-Men actors who will be stepping back into their roles. We know we’ll get to see Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Alan Cumming, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn reprise their characters from the X-Men movies. That fact seriously excited the Shang-Chi actor, too, as he explained:

And I think this is public now, but like Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Patrick Stewart, just people who I grew up watching and idolizing. And then having gotten maybe, maybe having gotten the opportunity to do scenes with them at some point. That may or may not have been even better – would be something that I maybe would say if I was in the movie.

Now, not only did he not confirm or deny anything here, he added a whole lot of extra maybes to really hammer the point home. It reminds me of the time Andrew Garfield lied about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home , if you know what I mean. And it’s got me thinking that maybe, just maybe, Simu Liu might share some scenes in Doomsday with the X-Men.

However, that’s not confirmed, and we’ll have to wait for the project’s December 18 release on the 2026 movie schedule to really, truly find out. However, it sounds like that wait will be worth it.

After gushing about actors like McKellen and Stewart, the Barbie actor explained that working with the Doomsday cast felt like “turning on your TV on a Saturday morning” and being “in a playground.” That was because he was working alongside people he grew up watching, and they were all “wearing spandex” and playing “make believe” alongside him.

That alone has me more than willing to pay the price of admission to see what the Russo Brothers have cooked up. However, Liu made sure to end his conversation about this new movie by reassuring fans that both the wait for this film and the cost of admission to see it will be well worth it. He said:

I think it'll be worth the cost of admission. Like every page of this script that may or may not have been finished that I was reading, I was like 'Oh, yeah.' I would read a scene and be like, 'I'd pay $20 to see that scene.' 'I'd pay $20 to see those two people fight. And those two people make out,' no I'm kidding.

Considering the consistent excitement Liu has shown about Doomsday and how elated he is to be part of this cast, I was already sat. Like him, it’s hard to believe this stacked ensemble will really be in one movie together.

However, hearing him potentially tease who he might share scenes with and verify that Doomsday will 100% be worth the cost of a movie ticket, my hype for it has somehow grown even bigger.