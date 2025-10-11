Avengers: Doomsday's Simu Liu Teases The Actors He 'May Or May Not Have' Scenes With, And Weighs In On Why The Film Will Be Worth The Wait
"I'd pay $20 to see that scene."
When it comes to Marvel’s upcoming movies, my anticipation is definitely the highest for the release of Avengers: Doomsday. It promises to bring together an elite cast of MCU characters and X-Men, and it will be the first Avengers movie we’ve gotten since Endgame came out in 2019. Now, Simu Liu’s comments about who he’s “maybe” gotten to work with and the film being worth the wait and cost of admission have me even more hyped for this team-up movie.
Simu Liu was asked about getting the call to join the Avengers: Doomsday cast at New York Comic Con (via hey__arthur’s TikTok), and at first he joked that it was “about god damn time” it happened. He then went into a sincere answer about how much it meant to him to continue Shang-Chi’s journey in the MCU, explaining:
The cast really is next level. That’s in part thanks to the X-Men actors who will be stepping back into their roles. We know we’ll get to see Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Alan Cumming, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn reprise their characters from the X-Men movies. That fact seriously excited the Shang-Chi actor, too, as he explained:
Now, not only did he not confirm or deny anything here, he added a whole lot of extra maybes to really hammer the point home. It reminds me of the time Andrew Garfield lied about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home, if you know what I mean. And it’s got me thinking that maybe, just maybe, Simu Liu might share some scenes in Doomsday with the X-Men.
However, that’s not confirmed, and we’ll have to wait for the project’s December 18 release on the 2026 movie schedule to really, truly find out. However, it sounds like that wait will be worth it.
After gushing about actors like McKellen and Stewart, the Barbie actor explained that working with the Doomsday cast felt like “turning on your TV on a Saturday morning” and being “in a playground.” That was because he was working alongside people he grew up watching, and they were all “wearing spandex” and playing “make believe” alongside him.
That alone has me more than willing to pay the price of admission to see what the Russo Brothers have cooked up. However, Liu made sure to end his conversation about this new movie by reassuring fans that both the wait for this film and the cost of admission to see it will be well worth it. He said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Considering the consistent excitement Liu has shown about Doomsday and how elated he is to be part of this cast, I was already sat. Like him, it’s hard to believe this stacked ensemble will really be in one movie together.
However, hearing him potentially tease who he might share scenes with and verify that Doomsday will 100% be worth the cost of a movie ticket, my hype for it has somehow grown even bigger.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
