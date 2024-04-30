Netflix's New Jurassic World Chaos Theory Trailer Revealed Which Nublar Six Member Has Died, But I'm Not Totally Convinced They're Gone

It’s been almost two years since the adventures of the Nublar Six ended with the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series finale. So knowing that the sequel series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory would be bringing back the likes of Darius, Ben, and the rest of the gang has been a comforting fact.

However, that happiness coming to the 2024 TV schedule is a bit tempered. That's thanks to the latest trailer for Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s next Netflix series seeming to confirm a suspicion I had mentioned when covering Chaos Theory’s first full trailer .

(Image credit: Netflix / Universal / DreamWorks Animation)

RIP Brooklynn?

A member of the Nublar Six has indeed died, at least according to this new footage. However, I’m not totally convinced they’re gone for good. Let’s start with what we know from Netflix’s new trailer, which is that apparently Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) has been murdered via a pack of trained raptors.

That event is apparently what causes Ben (Sean Giambrone) to reunite with Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), in an effort to gather the rest of the Nublar Six gang back together. There’s a conspiracy afoot, with each Camp Cretaceous survivor’s fate on the line. And whoever’s behind this murderous spree knows a person who knows how to use trainer raptors to kill.

But even with those vicious and efficient killing machines in play, I find it hard to imagine that Brooklynn is totally out of the Jurassic Universe picture. But whether you agree with me or not, you should definitely check out the trailer above before moving on. Because I have some solid angles as to why I don't think this character is dead, merely resting while Jenna Ortega's busy schedule plays out.

(Image credit: Netflix / Universal / DreamWorks Animation)

Why I’m Not Convinced Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Has Really Killed Off Brooklynn

First of all, Brooklynn has been revealed to be a pretty adventurous person, even before the events of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Her influencer prestige kind of overshadowed other achievements, like climbing Mount Everest and punching a Hammerhead shark. That was, whenever she didn't take the opportunity to remind people she was capable of such things.

Not to mention, she survived five seasons (and a “secret adventure”) during the run of Camp Cretaceous; which threw more than just raptors her way. I’m not saying Jenna Ortega’s character is impervious to all dinosaur attacks after that ordeal, but I also think she’d put up a pretty good fight to survive. If anything, I’m inclined to believe that Jurassic World: Chaos Theory might be playing a card straight out of Season 1’s book.

Remember how we were led to believe that Ben Pinkus had died in the penultimate episode, only to learn that he and Bumpy were reunited and ready to survive? I have a strange feeling that we could be seeing a repeat of that very plot at work; but drawn out and presented in a way to make it all new and fresh.

I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Brooklynn just yet; but if I’m wrong, I actually kind of welcome it. From the very beginning executive producer Colin Trevorrow and creator Scott Kreamer valued balancing Camp Cretaceous' suspense and violence in an animated show starring, and mostly aimed towards an audience of, kids.

Now that our campers are all grown up, all bets could be off. So to sacrifice a key member like Brooklynn for good would be an amazing feat that only sets up future danger along this prehistoric path.

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation)

With all of these questions in the air, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’s May 24th debut is more hotly anticipated than ever. That relatively short wait means that those of you looking for a good reason to keep your Netflix subscription current through the next month have now found one.

Though a word of advice to anyone who like to stream the Jurassic Park movies; the first trilogy of titles will be leaving in May. So you should act quickly to sneak in one last viewing, before seeking those movies out in another paddock of the streaming world.