Here's When The Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Will Arrive Online For Fans To See

The marketing campaign for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to kick into high gear. A fan event has been scheduled for this week in Sherman Oaks, California, where lucky local fans will be able to crowd into a Regal Cinemas and watch the full second trailer on the big screen. We also are hearing that there will be some cool surprises for the Spidey fans in attendance. But I hear your complaints. “What about the rest of us?! When do WE get to see this new trailer?” Well, Sony just revealed the answer to that, and delivered a very cool new Spider-Man: No Way Home poster in the process.

A post shared by Spider-Man: No Way Home (@spidermanmovie) A photo posted by on

First, the important news. The second full Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that will play in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5 pm PST will be released online for the rest of the world to see on the same day. So fans who aren’t in Los Angeles won’t have to worry about hearing spoilers from the fans in the theaters, or avoiding a bootlegged copy of the trailer that’s pirated from the Regal Cinemas. However, good luck getting any equipment into that auditorium. Sony’s going to have it on lockdown, protected tighter than Fort Knox.

The EXACT timing of the trailer drop is unknown at this moment. We just know that it will arrive online Tuesday, and if I had to hazard a guess, I’d say it will occur after the fan event. Otherwise, what’s the point of an exclusive fan event in L.A. if the fans in question can (and likely have) already seen the trailer on their laptops.

To coincide with the announcement that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is arriving online on Tuesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment also dropped a new poster for the wildly anticipated sequel. Check that bad boys out above.

I like the original poster better. This one leans on Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange more than the original one, because he’s a significant member of the sequel. And like the first poster, we get heavy emphasis on one villain, Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and a hint of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. That’s going to get pulses racing in the Spider-Man fan base, even if the poster doesn’t show them what they really thought they were going to see: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Maybe they will be part of the full trailer, which is arriving online tomorrow, Tuesday. We’ll have plenty to analyze when that footage drops. For now, what do you think of the poster? And what do you hope to see in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer?