The First Trailer For Zendaya’s Challengers Dropped, And Of Course People Are Hyped

If you can believe it, it’s been over a year since we’ve seen a fresh Zendaya performance on our screens. In late 2021, the actress, of course, starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland before reprising her role of Rue for another stellar season of Euphoria in early 2022. That’s about to change, though. A brand-new trailer for the actress' latest flick, Challengers, dropped and movie-lovers are hyped, obviously.

Warner Bros Pictures dropped the first trailer for tennis drama Challengers, which you can watch above. The first look at the movie introduces Zendaya as a gifted athlete named Tashi Duncan, who becomes entangled with two best friends, Art and Patrick, played by West Side Story’s Mike Faist and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor. The bond between the three strikes up an intense rivalry which follows them for years. It ultimately leads up to a Challenger event where Art and Patrick must face off against each other in a cut-throat game of tennis.

With another one of the Dune alum's upcoming movies being teased, the internet seems absolutely obsessed with already. As one tweet stated:

ZENDAYA'S WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/Eqj5emMCP2June 20, 2023 See more

The two-minute trailer certainly showcases what looks to be another stunning performance from the A-lister. The movie, which comes out this September, is directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who famously helmed Call Me By Your Name and last year’s critically-acclaimed cannibal romance, Bones And All . Zendaya fans can’t get over how amazing the actress looks in the fall release:

ZENDAYA ATE THAT UPPPPPP HOLY SHIT I CANT STOP WATCHING pic.twitter.com/nXeIHA0c2zJune 20, 2023 See more

Not to mention the Space Jam: A New Legacy star must have to seriously practice how to be a tennis champ for the role. One fan spoke to the actress’ form based on what the trailer shows of her performance:

Zendaya's forehand swing is immaculate pic.twitter.com/SHHwOYNUMMJune 20, 2023 See more

What’s also especially exciting is the fact that we’ll see Zendaya in not one, but two new movies this fall. Zendaya is also set to star in the Dune sequel, which had its own first trailer come out last month. We do have to wonder if her Part Two cast mate Timothée Chalamet linked her up with, or at least introduced her to, his frequent collaborator, Luca Guadagnino for Challengers. Regardless, people can’t wait to get fed with her performances later this year:

ZENDAYA BEING THE LEAD IN BOTH CHALLENGERS AND DUNE 2 THIS YEAR LIKE WE TRULY ARE LIVING ON HER ERA pic.twitter.com/YD93pkugfhJune 20, 2023 See more

And, aside from Challengers and Dune, Zendaya is also expected to return for Euphoria Season 3, where she has “hope for Rue,” following those first two emotionally taxing seasons. The following Twitter comment additionally brings up a good point about audiences getting to experience more of the actress’ talent this year:

no it’s something so crazy and spectacular watching Zendaya grow to become such an insanely talented actress in front our eyes like wowJune 20, 2023 See more

If you pardon my pun, Challengers looks like an absolute serve! Here’s one more excellent reaction to cap off the roundup:

like you cannot be for real @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/cvHKsx1EOXJune 20, 2023 See more

Oh, it's for real! And y can see Zendaya in Challengers, only in theaters this September 15.