WWE’s Bianca Belair And Jade Cargill Had The Life Scared Out Of Them By The Boogeyman, And I Can’t Stop Laughing

Usually the only thing that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have to worry about backstage is which WWE athletes are coming after their women's tag-team championship title next. They've also done their best to avoid the ire of The Wyatt Sicks, who often cause a ruckus there, and likely will continue to do so at upcoming WWE events. Unfortunately, the duo had the life scared out of them by the social media content team, thanks to the unexpected appearance by The Boogeyman.

Though he hasn't been a regular part of the company's main roster since 2009, the former superstar known as one of the strangest wrestlers in WWE history does make the occasional appearance thanks to his Legends contract. With the Halloween season just around the corner, it seems The Boogeyman's services were needed to give Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair a scare during a mystery box touch challenge, and I think it worked a little too well, judging by the video below.

I know we spend so much time as wrestling fans debating what amounts to real and fake emotions from the performers, but I don't think there's any mistaking the champs' sheer terror on display in the video. I couldn't believe that The Boogeyman was able to keep it together as Bianca Belair was digging in his nose, and was able to fully convince them he wasn't a real person until the actual reveal happened.

I'm always so surprised when I see The Boogeyman back in the WWE, because he looks almost exactly the same as he did over twenty years ago. I'm sure the fact he wears face paint helps him maintain his youthful persona, and I should add that we only see the 60-year-old wrestler's head in the video. Still, he looks great!

The WWE does occasionally showcase its social media content on Monday Night Raw, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see this video air on the upcoming episode to acknowledge the Halloween season. If not that, I bet it might run during NXT's Halloween Havoc PLE, which is available to stream with a Peacock Premium Subscription. I wouldn't mind seeing The Boogeyman be a part of that show as well, but considering he's not affiliated with the developmental brand, I wouldn't count on it happening.

One thing I am counting on is to say the current women's tag-team champions perform at WrestleMania, likely in a match against each other. Bianca Belair is currently establishing herself as one of the most impactful women in professional wrestling, and Jade Cargill has shined ever since her eventual arrival in the company after leaving AEW. One would think they'd have to become enemies first to make that storyline viable, and with months to go ahead of WrestleMania 41, I'd be watching their story very closely for signs of tension between them.

Catch Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on Monday Night Raw on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There's just a couple more months of shows before the program makes the big jump to Netflix in 2025, and I'm so excited to see how it may look different.