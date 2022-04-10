Alexa Bliss Got Married, And A Bunch Of WWE Stars Dropped Fun Pictures

WWE star Alexa Bliss got married this weekend to longtime boyfriend Ryan Cabrera, and by all accounts, the Palm Desert wedding was a well-attended and amazing affair. The guest list included a ton of celebrities both from the worlds of music and professional wrestling. Among the former were N Sync members Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass, as well as members of O Town, Bowling For Soup and more. Among the latter were tons of both current and former WWE stars.

Thankfully, numerous celebrities who attended the big event have dropped pictures on social media, as well as Instagram stories. They paint the picture of friends catching up and having the best time while celebrating a rock star wedding in a beautiful setting. The bride looked beautiful in what was described to People as a mesh corset bodice with rhinestones, beaded applique and drapey sleeves made of lace. You can check out the dress in a gorgeous photo she took with reality star and part-time WWE performer Maryse, who is, of course, married to The Miz…

Bliss is, of course, close to a lot of other WWE stars, and many were out in full force, especially from the women’s division. Liv Morgan was in attendance, though she reportedly was seen dress shopping after concerns her bag wouldn't arrive in time. Former WWE stars Nia Jax and Lana were on hand, as well as quite a few others including Kayla Braxton and Sonja Deville. You can check out Deville’s gorgeous look below…

Kayla Braxton dropped her own set of pictures from the event too, and she looked like she was having the best time. She took a delightful photo goofing around with Alexa Bliss after the ceremony, which the bride responded to, letting everyone know her tongue looked weird because she’d just been eating ice cream.

That makes sense given in absence of a cake, the couple reportedly had four different ice cream flavors for guests to enjoy. All were from Ben & Jerry’s. And for those who didn’t feel like ice cream or just wanted to indulge in something more, the ceremony reportedly also featured brownie brittle, popcorn and a specialty candy bar. You can check out Braxton and Bliss with her ice cream tongue below…

There’s not nearly enough time to get to all the pictures that the couple’s famous friends dropped. Fortunately, Liv Morgan dropped a whole album that includes a ton of really fun shots featuring the wrestlers in attendance. You can scroll through and check it out below...

It’s been a busy week for WWE. In addition to WrestleMania, which was widely considered a very successful event filled with numerous spectacular matches, WWE starlet Carmella also got married in the aftermath of the event to WWE color commentator Corey Graves. Their nuptials too were a star-studdend affair filled with lots of WWE stars in attendance. You can find pictures of that event all over social media.

As for Alexa Bliss, it’s unclear when she might return to WWE programming. She’s mostly been off TV, apart from a well-received performance at Elimination Chamber. Whenever she does return, however, you’d have to assume WWE will thrust her back into the main event scene, as she’s one of the more popular performers on the roster.