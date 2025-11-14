Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Had An Unexpectedly Sad Moment, And Now I Want To Give Connor A Hug

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode called "A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man's Gallbladder." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Before this episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, I assumed the big headline would be the fallout of Georgie meeting Mandy's boss/ex Scott for the first time. While that scene was noteworthy, it paled in comparison to the major development for Connor, which was so sad I felt like I needed to hug him through the television.

Since I first learned that he was friends with Jay Leno, Connor has been my favorite character on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. After he won the heart of the woman at the music store, I've been excited for the story to continue, but this isn't what I had in mind.

Chloe Broke Up With Connor After A Pregnancy Scare

Chloe and Connor's relationship rapidly developed to the point that she moved into his room after he discovered she was living in the music store. Unfortunately, it all came undone, and as Georgie explained later, it was because of a pregnancy test that Audrey found while cleaning his bathroom.

The heartbreaking part came when Jim talked to Connor about the breakup and learned that it wasn't because Chloe was afraid to have a baby. What she was afraid of was having a baby with Connor, and as he cried on his father, I couldn't help but feel like I needed to climb through the television to console him.

Connor Is Heartbroken, And I Wonder How This Will Impact Him

Connor didn't go into specifics as to why Chloe didn't want a child with him, but it's not the most surprising thing to learn. He's unemployed, in his mid-to-late 20s, and living above his parents' garage. Granted, Georgie was younger than that and living in a garage when he met Mandy, but let's remember that those two will eventually break up.

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Just Started A Big Rivalry, And Now I'm Worried About Georgie

I wonder if this breakup will encourage Connor to try and take some steps forward in life, and perhaps attempt to find a steady job or at least a place of his own to live in. I've grown to be a fan of his misadventures, though I was bummed to see him go through a breakup so early. I wonder if Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage writers didn't have any idea of where to take the story next, and decided to break it off rather than keep the audience hanging.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's unfortunate, but given that the CBS sitcom has numerous other storylines to cover, it's also understandable. Georgie's big meeting with Scott wasn't quite as explosive as I assumed it would be, though the tension was certainly there. The series also gave Mary Cooper a new boyfriend, who I imagine will be featured again over the holidays. Given that, there's little time for Connor to continue a romance.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Watch a chunk of Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage right now on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues Season 2 on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is shaping up to be even better than the first, and I can't wait to see where things go from there.