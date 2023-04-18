How Cody Rhodes' Brother Goldust Really Feels About His WrestleMania 39 Loss

Prior to WrestleMania 39, many in the wrestling community thought that Cody Rhodes' win over Roman Reigns was a forgone conclusion. The WWE shocked the world on Night 2, however, and many were unhappy to see Reigns retain over "The American Nightmare." His brother Dustin Rhodes, known in WWE as Goldust, was among those upset but has since shared his fresh perspective on the decision.

Dustin Rhodes, who is currently on AEW's roster, spoke to Busted Open Radio (opens in new tab) about his brother's big match in the WWE and how it turned out. As mentioned, Rhodes was displeased by the result at first but said that after some time to think, he actually likes the decision to make Cody "earn it." He said (via Wrestling Observer Online):

They're making him pay for it now. They're making him earn it, and I like that. I do. I like that because once you put the title on him, where are you going?

Dustin Rhodes appreciates that the WWE is making Cody earn another shot at the title, which some have speculated is what's being set up in recent weeks. Rhodes was sidelined with a torn pec for a bulk of the time since his return at WrestleMania 38 and only recently reappeared and won the Royal Rumble. There's an argument to be made he hadn't built up the accolades to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 despite his popularity.

The good news for Cody Rhodes fans is that the loss is seemingly setting up the wrestler to eventually "finish the story." Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash, and a win over "The Beast Incarnate" would drastically improve his odds of getting a rematch against the undisputed universal champion. Of course, nothing is certain in the WWE, as Rhodes' latest loss to Reigns has proven.

As for how he feels about his half-brother on the whole, Dustin Rhodes shared a lot. He talked about witnessing Cody's run in the WWE and how he feels about seeing that even though he's not in the company this time around:

He's being shot to the moon right now and that's great, that's good for him. I hope he's happy and finally gets that big one that dad never got. I've never won a world title. But there is a little jealousy on my part cause, 'Man, why can't I get that?' You know what I mean? But it's okay, it's not like a bad jealousy thing. I'm extremely proud of him, I wish him the best, and he's going to be world champion, I know it. I don't know when, but he's going to be world champion.

Dustin Rhodes seems to be confident that Cody Rhodes will be champion at one of the upcoming WWE events, even if we don't know when that may happen. Until then, he'll continue to cheer on his brother, even if he's a little jealous that he won't be able to celebrate the same kind of success.

As far as whether or not the two brothers will ever reunite in the ring again, that remains to be seen. Dustin Rhodes has signaled that he plans to retire in 2023 in order to better preserve his quality of life following retirement. There are no big announcements regarding his retirement match at this time, though it seems unlikely Cody will be available to be a part of the festivities.

Cody and Dustin Rhodes don't compete in the ring together these days, but those with a Peacock Premium subscription can see some of their most memorable WWE matches together. I'm partial to the Goldust and Stardust run, even if Cody isn't the biggest fan of his time as the character these days.