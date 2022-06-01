Is WWE Vet Bray Wyatt Actually Returning To Wrestling? Check Out His Fiendishly Cryptic Update

A lot happened in pro wrestling between 2021 and 2022, and yet Bray Wyatt’s departure from the WWE still remains one the most shocking things to happen. The wrestler went out as one of the biggest stars in the company, and the wrestling world waited to see what he’d do next. Wyatt hasn’t been on television in over a year, but it seems like he’s finally ready to return to wrestling if we’re reading this fiendishly cryptic update correctly.

Bray Wyatt, who has reverted back to his given name Windham Rotunda on social media following his WWE exit, sent out a few cryptic messages on Tuesday that should get wrestling fans excited. After posting a photo of a moth with red shading on the torso, the wrestler said the following across a series of tweets :

Everything good that’s ever happened to me first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now. I’m tired of watching. Tired of hearing irrelevant clowns speculate how I’ll be perceived. Tired of hearing about my greed, my desire questioned. Wherever and whenever I decide to return, I’ll remind everyone why they know my name. Again. And again. Believe in me. Patience. It’s almost time.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Bray Wyatt with a mic in his hands, but I swear could hear his classic delivery while reading the text. It definitely sounds like he’s interested in returning to wrestling, and he’s seemingly starting that by working on getting back into his in-ring persona. After all, Bray Wyatt does tweet everyday things from time to time, so to read something like this definitely feels like he’s getting into character.

Bray Wyatt seemingly wants to return to wrestling, but who will take him? The latest rumored news regarding Wyatt was that there were companies that wanted him in the fold but that his asking price to return was higher than organizations were willing to pay . If top organizations aren’t willing to give Wyatt the money he wants, then it’s hard to imagine he’s entertaining deals from smaller outfits that are much better. Perhaps he’s compromised and is willing to take less to return to pro wrestling? At the end of the day, we can only speculate on what's rumored.

One thing there’s no denying is that any organization that pulls in Bray Wyatt will have the eyes of the pro wrestling world on them. He’s without a doubt the most charismatic and creative wrestler in the business currently, and is more than capable of captivating stadiums with his gimmicks and fan appeal. Hopefully, this latest tease is a sign we’ll see him at a major wrestling event soon and in a position better than where he was when he first left WWE.