WWE Vet Bray Wyatt Comments On Big E Winning The Championship On Monday Night Raw

Big E teased ahead of the latest Monday Night Raw that he intended to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase for a title shot against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and by the end of the show, he was the new champion of the series. Fans and wrestlers alike were ecstatic to see the long-time veteran finally get the major title, and even the recently released star Bray Wyatt had to share some thoughts about it.

Bray Wyatt, who has reverted on social media back to his legal name of Windham Rotunda, popped on Twitter to talk about Big E's accomplishment in a rare break in character. In a short and sweet statement, Wyatt shared some thoughts about the recent big moment for his former colleague.

I'm late to this, and I wasn't there, but Big E is the type of dude that the boys line up to congratulate. It's a real good look.

Bray Wyatt didn't directly congratulate Big E on the win but did point out that he's the type of guy a lot of people in the WWE wanted to see succeed. His mention that the move was a "good look" is presumably a reference to the WWE. It's somewhat of an odd observation to make considering he's no longer with the company, though only in the regard that Wyatt hasn't been the type to break character or commentate on the state of wrestling on his social media.

As odd as the comment may be, Bray Wyatt's tweet was appreciated all the same by Big E. The WWE Champion replied to Wyatt's statement:

See more

There's little publicly known about the backstage relationship between Big E and Bray Wyatt, though both men have talked about their real-life friendship with Brodie Lee. Lee, who was known in WWE as Luke Harper, was eulogized by both men heavily in the months following his unexpected death, so there's an implication that perhaps Wyatt and Big E are friendly behind the scenes as well. If nothing else, the fact that Wyatt broke his cryptic and creepy persona to offer genuine praise about the decision on social media should show that there's respect there, if nothing else.

As sweet as Bray Wyatt's tweet was, it did nothing to tease where WWE fans may next spot the high-profile talent in pro wrestling. The latest word is that he's still under his 90-day non-compete clause, but that when that's over, there are rumors he'll be the next former WWE talent to sign with AEW. Of course, rumors are not confirmed, so we'll all have to wait and see if that will truly be the next place Wyatt is headed in the coming weeks.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to see the new era of Big E as WWE Champion and how former champion Bobby Lashley will react to losing his title.