The Rock Is Celebrating Monday Night Raw Hitting Netflix With A Video That I Believe May Reveal His WrestleMania 41 Plans

Monday Night Raw on Netflix is just around the corner, and it's already looking like one of streaming's biggest events early on in the 2025 TV schedule. The WWE has been promoting big draws like John Cena's return and a confrontation between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, but that's not all viewers can expect. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed he'll be at the inaugural show, and his hype video has me believing I know his plans for WrestleMania 41.

The Road to WrestleMania is underway, and there have been many rumors about what happens depending on whether The Rock is part of the show. If I had to guess, it looks like he'll make time for upcoming WWE events because this video feels right in place with an ongoing storyline on television.

The Rock Posts Video Confirming His Appearance On Monday Night Raw

Always the showman, Dwayne Johnson couldn't just make a simple announcement that he'll be on Monday Night Raw when it goes live on Netflix. The Great One dropped a whole video that features him in the WWE, and interestingly enough, a lot of footage of him in Samoa. Take a look at the video and learn about his title as High Chief Seiuli:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

When The Rock was last seen in the WWE, he was still leaning into his persona as "The Final Boss" and waving around that absurd People's Championship Belt. Now, he seems to be leaning more into his roots back into Samoa, which is very interesting considering one of the biggest storylines in the WWE that will likely be a part of WrestleMania 41.

How The Video Heavily Hints At The Rock's WrestleMania 41 Plans

Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline as "Tribal Chief" following Roman Reigns' defeat and subsequent absence from the WWE after losing his Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40. Reigns then returned later that year as the O.T.C., or "Original Tribal Chief" and has worked with other former allies in a chance to take out his cousin and resume his role as one of the WWE's most dominant figures.

Now, The Rock is throwing in another title, High Chief Seiuli, with ties to the Samoan tribal theme. To me, it seems clear there's an effort here to work him into the feud with Solo and Roman, and we might see a third faction of Samoans accompany The Rock. Don't forget that he has a daughter in NXT, and we reported that other Samoan wrestlers have been quietly signed by WWE over the past year.

This is all speculation, of course, but I do think there's something being planned that will pit The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. We may even be looking at a triple threat with Solo Sikoa in the mix, and all of their cohorts will factor into the match as well. I'm betting we'll have a clearer idea of what to expect when The Rock starts doing in-ring segments and throwing down the gauntlet to those who try to challenge him.