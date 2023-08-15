The Latest Update On Randy Orton's Return To WWE Isn't Great

The WWE has no shortage of talent on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, but there's a growing list of superstars on the sidelines that fans would love to see return from injury. Shortly after a promising update on Bray Wyatt's eventual return to the company made the rounds, an update on Randy Orton arrived. And unfortunately, the news on The Viper's in-ring return is less positive, based on what's being alleged.

Fightful Select reported an update on Randy Orton, and it's not exactly great news. Per the news outlet, Orton is apparently not being factored into any creative plans for the WWE at this moment, and he's still working on getting clearance to return to training. The site had the following to say exactly:

We've heard that he's not yet cleared for in-ring training or action, and those we've spoken to say that there hasn't been an extensive conversation about what the plans will be for Orton. As of now, before in-ring training resumes, Orton is planning to make a return to the ring. However, a lower back fusion isn't typical among pro wrestlers and is uncharted territory for many. Doctors have told Orton that wrestling in the future isn't a good idea, but he still plans on it. He has resumed lifting, and we're told he's 'huge' as a result.

At the very least, it's comforting to hear that Randy Orton wants to return to the ring and is getting back in shape. Yet beyond that, these sentiments probably won't leave too many fans feeling all that enthusiastic about his future. Doctors aren't encouraging Orton to return to the ring after he was sidelined by a lower back fusion. And as stated, it's unclear as to how the injury could impact him or get re-aggravated should he start competing again.

"The Legend Killer" has been a part of the WWE since 2001 and has been a major draw for the organization. But with the 43-year-old star's current situation, there's certainly a question of his health and quality of life in the long term should he re-injure himself. It's understandable why it's taking so long for doctors to grant him any clearance, especially considering the fact that he has an iconic finishing move that requires him to land directly on his back.

If the WWE really doesn't have plans for Randy Orton, it doesn't seem vital to rush him back to the ring. Sure, Matt Riddle (who's provided fans with hope on Orton in the past) could certainly benefit from seeing his tag-team partner return to Monday Night Raw. But ultimately, there doesn't need to be a perfect moment for one of the industry's living legends to return. Because of his status, Orton's comeback will be an event in and of itself, regardless if it happens during an upcoming WWE event like Survivor Series or a random episode of Raw or SmackDown. Here's hoping his recovery progresses smoothly and that he does find a way back to the company when he's ready -- and still interested in competing.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and SmackDown is on Fridays on Fox at the same time.