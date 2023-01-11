Why Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Is Grateful For Her Release After NSFW Fan Page Controversy

Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose is sharing her thoughts about many topics weeks after the company released her. The former NXT champion was handed her walking papers not long after explicit content leaked from her NSFW subscription page. While Rose certainly has her share of disappointment with the situation overall, the wrestler explained why she's grateful for her former company.

Not long after Mandy Rose was released from the WWE, she made $1 million from subscriptions to her FanTime account. Rose, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to talk about leaving wrestling and revealed the important lesson she learned from the experience:

I think what I realized and learned from this whole thing is that my name, image, and likeness is extremely valuable. And I know big organizations usually have all the power and they reap the benefits off of that. What I learned–and this is why I say I’m so grateful for them–the future, and what the future holds for me, now I can self-monetize my “N.I.L.” I can have complete brand control, complete creative control, a direct relationship with my fans. And that right there was the moment of empowerment that I have felt and really realize…we all have to set ourselves up for the future.

She learned in a short amount of time just how powerful a name can be, especially if that person is wrestling in front of crowds and television audiences on a weekly basis. Of course, that all came to a halt in December when the WWE had her drop her NXT championship title to Roxanne Perez and released her soon after. Rose revealed that the WWE didn't specifically say that the decision was due to the subscription page but mentioned that she'd been previously asked by the powers that be to remove content from it and complied.

Though she likely won't be at any upcoming WWE events anytime soon, Mandy Rose hasn't completely closed the door on returning at some point. When asked about a potential return down the road, Rose had this to say:

I would say, obviously, never say never. I’m not moving on and looking back like, ‘Yes, that is my past,’ but I would say never say never. I don’t know what the future holds.

Right now, there's a possibility that a rival organization might want the star on its roster. AEW, for example, has invited former WWE superstars who created OnlyFans accounts like Toni Storm into its ranks. There's a reality in which The Golden Goddess can wrestle and keep her subscription site active.

Mandy Rose was asked whether or not she'd want to return to the WWE, and host Tamron Hall took things a bit deeper with a follow-up question. She asked if Rose would be willing to give up her subscription platform if it meant she could return to the organization. The host added that she couldn't imagine Rose would, given the amount of money she's made in such a short time from her FanTime account. Rose agreed and said that negotiations would need to happen if she were to ever wrestle again:

It would have to be a conversation, yeah.

It's easy to understand why the wrestling personality isn't immediately willing to abandon her profitable platform to return to the WWE. I can also understand why she may not want to sacrifice the ability to control her own likeness and continue to profit from it without splitting the sum with a major company.

At the same time, one might wonder if the immense profits Mandy Rose earned shortly after her release might've been tied to her situation with the WWE and if that success will continue now that she's no longer associated with the company and has less exposure to the masses as a result. Time will tell, and it'll be interesting to see if any other wrestlers decide to dive into subscription platforms after seeing the success the Rose had in such a short time.

While Mandy Rose is no longer with the WWE, her greatest moments with the company are still available to stream if you have a Peacock Premium subscription. Now is also a good time to subscribe in general, as we're just weeks away from the 2023 Royal Rumble.