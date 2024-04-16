WWE Vet Matt Hardy Just Inserted Himself Into The Uncle Howdy Mystery, But I'm Wondering What His Angle Is

WWE has been hinting that Uncle Howdy will make his return, months after beloved superstar Bray Wyatt's death. Howdy, the real-life brother of Wyatt and former WWE superstar Bo Dallas, is set to pick up where his brother left off scaring the main roster. It seems he may not be alone in that either, as Matt Hardy shared the latest cryptic message from Howdy, but what's his angle here?

Matt Hardy took to X during Monday Night Raw, shortly after the QR code flashed on the TV screen during The New Day's entrance. For those that missed it, don't worry, because you can see it below thanks to the legendary former tag-team champion:

pic.twitter.com/Z97Lj0Q2M3April 16, 2024 See more

So can we expect to see Matt Hardy at upcoming WWE events? It's a question worth pondering and certainly interesting since he was actively trolling the company while with AEW just a few years ago. Here are the big questions I have regarding Hardy sharing this video and what this could mean as part of the larger story of honoring Bray Wyatt.

Is Matt Hardy Part Of The Uncle Howdy Return?

If Uncle Howdy's return is meant to pay homage to Bray Wyatt, then is it possible Matt Hardy will be one of his allies? Hardy aligned with and against Wyatt during his run in the WWE, so it wouldn't be the strangest occurrence in the world to have "Woken Matt Hardy" at Uncle Howdy's side.

Let's also remember that there are rumors that Erick Rowan might return to the WWE after he canceled indie show appearances due to "new contractual obligations." He was also spotted in Pittsburgh, where the company typically sends wrestlers to be medically cleared. I've theorized that Howdy's return may include resurrecting the fictional characters of the Firefly Funhouse, of which Rowan and Hardy could don the personas. It should also be noted that a trademark was filed for "Uncle Harper" before Wyatt's return so that Hardy could don that persona. As two wrestlers who have no shortage of shared work with the late Wyatt (which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription), it wouldn't be weird if this happened.

Is Matt Hardy Just Trying To Drum Up Interest For Another WWE Run?

Another possibility is that Matt Hardy has nothing to do with the Uncle Howdy return but is simply trying to drum up interest to see if WWE will have him back. Hardy confirmed during an April episode of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy that he's officially a free agent after a stint at AEW. So, in short, he's available for hire and looking for a new job.

I should also add that the man who's also been known as "High Voltage" has posted a lot of videos of himself in the WWE, with many noting that he also did that in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL. This led to speculation that he could make a surprise appearance during the event, but that never happened. Also, DAZN and others spotted Hardy attending Monday Night Raw in March, where he (theoretically) could've had conversations about a return. Whether or not that happened or he was just there as a fan remains to be seen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm sure Uncle Howdy teases will continue on SmackDown, which airs on Fox on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see if the mysterious figure will actually appear, or we'll be hit with more teases yet again and left to wonder when he'll actually return.