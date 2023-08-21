WWE's Liv Morgan Debuts Bold New Look As Rumors Swirl Around Her Injury Status

The WWE still has quite a few upcoming live events for fans to buzz about in 2023, and the fact that there's no shortage of main-roster talent has made the major injuries of top stars less noticeable all around. At the same time, it's hard not to feel the absence when a top champion is taken down at their peak, which is precisely what happened to Liv Morgan. As rumors hint at how long fans can expect her to be out of the ring, the superstar showcased a bold new look on social media.

Ahead of the big reveal, Liv Morgan hinted that she drastically changed her hair recently, posting only a chunk of her hair that was chopped off and laying on the floor. The former women's champion finally showed off her new look on her Instagram Stories, which features a much shorter hairstyle than what she rocked the time she last held the tag-team titles:

(Image credit: Instagram of Liv Morgan)

Overall, Liv Morgan looks a lot different in this photo. No doubt that the considerable length of hair she's missing is a factor, as is the fact that she's wearing glasses and a monochromatic color scheme. But it's a fresh and stylish cut that fans no doubt want to see her flipping around in the squared circle.

Liv Morgan, who recently went viral for meeting up with her "twin" Margot Robbie, gave her followers another peek at her hair, with the second photo confirming the new haircut is above shoulder-length. It's a big departure from her previous long-haired style, as seen below:

(Image credit: Liv Morgan on Instagram)

Liv Morgan will join Rhea Ripley as another short-haired women's superstar in the WWE, assuming it hasn't mostly grown back before she returns. Right now, Morgan is on the sidelines after being written off television with a shoulder injury. In the context of WWE storylines, Ripley "injured" Morgan's arm by using a chair in the ring, and the latter hasn't been seen since.

In reality, Morgan injured herself before the attack from Ripley, and according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a possibility that she'll require surgery to repair whatever is injured. If surgery is necessary, it's likely going to mean a lengthy absence for Morgan that could maybe even keep her away from the WWE for the rest of the year. It all depends on what type of surgery is needed, as well as the recovery time. Which all falls back on this being trustworthy information to begin with.

WWE fans will remember that there was a belief only months ago that Liv Morgan suffered a significant injury, but then returned soon after it appeared things weren't as severe as originally thought. We still don't know at this time if Morgan's injury is something entirely new, or it's possible she reaggravated whatever sidelined her in the first place.

In any case, it would appear she's out of the women's title picture for the time being, though primed for a big return in the future. Liv Morgan could make a surprise return ahead of WrestleMania 40 and challenge Rhea Ripley. Assuming she still has the title, that would be a match I could see booked for the two-night event. Of course, it would require a healthy Morgan to return ahead of Mania, and we still don't know when she'll return.

For now, anyone can catch Liv Morgan's greatest hits in the WWE with a Peacock Premium subscription. Here's hoping for a speedy and full recovery on her end, and that we'll get to see a new era of "short-hair Liv" in the WWE.