26 Early Black Friday LEGO Deals I'm Considering For When I Find A Moment Of Calm Over The Christmas Holidays

Is there anything more soothing than opening a brand new LEGO set and unearthing a thick manual with approximately 52 steps to the build? LEGO definitely offers a degree of mindfulness – though not so much for your bank balance. LEGO is expensive. That's why it's one of the first things I look for when Black Friday comes around, because you can almost guarantee some kind of saving.

Of course, where Black Friday entertainment deals are concerned, I know CinemaBlend readers will be particularly excited at the prospect of being able to build your favorite franchise. With Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel worlds all available in tiny plastic block pieces, there are also adorable advent calendars, and – my personal favorite – LEGO plants on sale this year, too.

With Walmart, BestBuy, and Target already having gone live with their Black Friday LEGO deals, here are the most fun builds I think you should check out and get delivered in time for pre and post-holiday chaos.

Black Friday LEGO Star Wars Deals

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: $95.79 $81.71 At Walmart

Save 14% - Compromising of 660 pieces, take your LEGO build to a galaxy far, far away and return to the classic Star Wars scenes with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader figurines included, too. Cheaper through Walmart than Amazon right now, this is an exciting one for Star Wars fans, young and old.

Black Friday LEGO Marvel Deals

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster Avengers Set: was $549.99 $315 At LEGO

Save $135 - LEGO is expensive and it's fair to say this Marvel Hulkbuster is certainly on the steeper side. However, it's also a challenging build, which likely means more time put into putting it together. With 3 light-up arc reactors and 4045 pieces total, once built Marvel fans will love displaying the Iron Man Hulkbuster, designed by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle & Grounds | $169.99 $135.95 At Amazon

Save $34 - A detailed but small scale build, this is a great one for Potterheads who want their own Hogwarts in their home. Compiling of over 2,000 pieces, the build includes details like Durmstrang's ship and the Chamber of Secrets.

Black Friday Disney LEGO Deals

LEGO Disney Stitch: $64 $51.94 At Amazon

Save 20% - Live action Lilo and Stitch is imminent and Experiment 626 is available in his animated form in this adorable LEGO build. With nearly $15 off, this one is great for all the family, for ages 9+.

Black Friday LEGO Plant Deals

LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection: $79.99 $63.95 at Amazon

Save 20% - Another one for fans of nature, the intricate Insect Collection by LEGO is down by 20% to just $63.95. A great gift for keen builders, this one is idea for ages 18+. You'll be able to build your own butterfly, beetle, and Chinese mantis.

