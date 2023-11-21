Guess What? Only Hulu's Black Friday $0.99 Deal Is Back In The Building

Order's up for those who have been crossing their fingers for Hulu to once again kill it with another exceptional promotion this Black Friday. No crimes to be solved here by Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – we've got all the details on the Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2023. And grab your popcorn, because it's a double feature.

Getting a discounted Hulu subscription around Black Friday has become commonplace, but we haven't seen a rate this good since 2020. Costing just $0.99 a month for a whole 12 months on Hulu's With-Ads plan, you'll save a total of $84. That's a huge 87% price drop.

Allowing you to watch a number of 2023 hits, including Season 2 of The Bear, the book-to-screen adaptations of The Other Black Girl and Black Cake, Hulu also has a huge back catalog of amazing titles, including The Handmaid's Tale, American Horror Story, and a ton of movies too.

Available to new customers only, you can also load up your subscription with even more content with its Premium Add-Ons, including a hugely discounted STARZ, down to $0.99 a month for your first six months.

Lock in this incredible Black Friday streaming deal now with all the details on this duo of exceptional savings below.

Black Friday Hulu Deal

Unmissable offer Hulu: $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

The streaming giant has done it again, one-upping its Black Friday streaming deal from the two previous years and allowing customers to lock in a ridiculously low rate of $0.99 a month for the first year of their Hulu subscription. Available on its With-Ads plan, get access to hit TV shows and movies including The Other Black Girl, Black Cake, and The Handmaid's Tale, as well as P-Valley, Prey, and more. Expires November 28

Hulu: Get STARZ Add-On And Pay $0.99 For First 6 Months

On top of the excellent $0.99 a month rate on Hulu's With-Ads plan for your first year, you can also select STARZ as an add-on and pay just $0.99 a month for the first six months. Usually costing $9.99 a month in addition to your Hulu subscription, with STARZ you'll be able to watch shows like Outlander, Shining Vale, and the Power franchise. Expires November 28

What New Hulu Arrivals Can You Watch With The Deal

Hulu has had a book-to-screen adaptation moment in 2023, with the arrivals of Tiny Beautiful Things, The Other Black Girl, and Black Cake. It's also the place to watch the hit show The Bear, with Season 2 hitting your screens this year, while everyone is anticipating the release of the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale – hopefully landing in 2024.

Coming up soon, you'll be able to watch new shows like Faraway Downs, starring Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman on November 26. Season 5 of Fargo is also coming on November 22.

(Image credit: Hulu)

And don't forget Hulu gets all FX's latest shows and episodes the day after they air, including American Horror Story and American Horror Stories, The Bear, A Murder at the End of the World, Welcome to Wrexham, What We Do in the Shadows, and many more.

It's also the home of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in the US, and past hits like American Crime Story, Normal People, and Great Expectations starring Olivia Coleman.

What Can I Watch On STARZ?

The answer to what you can watch on STARZ? Well, a whole bunch of great TV shows, including: