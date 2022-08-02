Kim Kardashian's Divisive New SKIMS Gloves Have Already Sold Out. Why The Kardashians Star Made 'Em In The First Place

I have to admit, when Kim Kardashian released the latest accessory for her SKIMS swimwear line , I was left scratching my head. Why would one need or want swim gloves, and what’s that going to do to my tan lines? My fashion tastes must sit firmly in the minority, however, as the unique accessory has now completely sold out on the company’s website. It should have been obvious that the billionaire SKIMS founder knew what she was doing, and she actually explained what inspired her to add the gloves to the line in the first place.

Hulu subscribers watched Kim on the first season of The Kardashians as she tried to rediscover her own styles without Kanye West dictating her fashion sense . Part of that journey, the reality star told Vogue , is seeing how to make swimwear more fashionable outside of the water through different accessories, like the swim gloves. She explained:

The concept of wearing swim in the water or at the beach is a given, but I would constantly think: What am I wearing beyond that while lounging by the pool, boating with kids, doing water sports, or going out to dinner on vacation? My idea has always been to bridge that gap between in and out of water and create a complete wardrobe of options. This next drop has even more solutions to fulfill those needs, which is exciting.

The public definitely seems to share in her excitement. On the SKIMS website (opens in new tab), Kim Kardashian offers the $48 gloves in seven different colors, ranging in size from XXS to 4X, and every single one of those colors and sizes are now wait-listed.

The reality star’s swimwear line already features a number of different ways to style your summer look. Along with her one- and two-piece suit options, SKIMS offers accessories and cover-ups including towels, a sarong skirt and other quick-drying clothing options. She said that she got the idea to add the long-sleeved swim gloves after doing her photo shoot for the cover of Sports Illustrated. Kardashian explained:

We made a custom pair for my Sports Illustrated shoot, and I posted images wearing them. Everyone was commenting and asking me about where to get them, so I just knew we had to add them to the line.

Kim Kardashian has definitely kept her name in the fashion game since splitting with Kanye West. She followed up her head-to-toe Batman-esque piece at Met Gala last year with Marilyn Monroe’s famous gown (which Ripley’s Believe It or Not insists she did not damage ) on this year’s red carpet. The Kardashians star also been experimenting with gravity-defying dresses , so while one may not understand the need for her new waterproof swim gloves, her track record proves her originality cannot be questioned.