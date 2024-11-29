Looking For A Black Friday Soundbar Deal? The Big Tech Sites Have Spoken And Here Are The 10 Offers I Like The Sound Of

Bold statement incoming... buying a soundbar for the first time a couple of years ago completely transformed my enjoyment of TV. Honestly, it's as simple as that. Overnight my TV watching went from completely fine to utterly fantastic. Instead of straining my ears to parse dialogue-heavy drama shows and having to turn down the volume of booming blockbusters to get rid of infuriating vibrations, I now revel in near-perfect clarity and all the bass and treble exactly where they should be.

Now I'm willing to admit that I wasn't necessarily rocking the most expensive television at that time (one of the many reasons why I'm hunting for a new Black Friday TV deal this year). But I found it endlessly baffling why TV manufacturers concentrate so much on picture-perfect screens, while seemingly giving audio short shrift. Anybody who's watched a Marvel movie, endured a nerve-jangling final few minutes of a tight sports game or opened their mind to a wildlife documentary knows that what you hear is of equal importance to what you see.

The soundbars I've listed below are some of the best discounts I've spotted so far in this Black Friday sales period. Because CinemaBlend doesn't physically test soundbars, I've relied on the smartest guys and girls from the tech world and their recommendations for soundbars that will transform your TV watching like mine was. I've been Black Friday deals hunting for the best part of a decade now, so have a sharpened instinct for distinguishing between the bargains worth considering and the duds. I've included a full range of choices – from top-of-the-range to cheap and cheerful. I'm confident they'll be music to your ears...

My Favorite Black Friday Soundbar Deal

Sonos Beam 2 soundbar: $499 $369 At Walmart

Save 26% – Sonos is such a trustworthy brand when it comes to home audio, and I would be happy to have this handsome soundbar blasting out in my living room. The Beam 2 hits the sweet spot between cost and quality and this is the cheapest it has ever been (also at Amazon). You get Dolby Atmos, 3D surround sound, and compatibility with a wide selection of smart tools – all from one sleek speaker unit.

Deals hunted by Deals hunted by Adam Marshall Tech journalist I started writing about tech when I joined Which? magazine (the UK version of Consumer Reports) back in 2013. I got my hands dirty reviewing TVs, soundbars, laptops, tablets... even paper shredders! Since then I worked as a Deals Editor on TechRadar, helping shoppers find their perfect gadgets and spearheading the site's Black Friday bargain hunting.

Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals Under $150

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $119.99 $89.99 At Amazon

Save 25% – You can always rely on Amazon reducing its own branded tech during November, and its hasn't disappointed when it comes to its budget soundbar. This is the cheapest this product has been since it was released last year. Note that this model doesn't include Alexa voice control – you'll need to pay an extra $25 to add that.

Ultimea Poseidon D50 5.1 soundbar: $119.99 $99.99 At Amazon

Save 17% – It's rare that budget soundbars include more than just one central unit, but this bargain basement option includes separate subwoofer and rear speakers, too. Amazingly, considering the cost, TechRadar gave this 4 stars out of 5 in its review, calling out its "solid surround sound at an ultra-low price". Apply the coupon before checkout and you'll save an additional $10.

Samsung S-Series HW-S50B soundbar: $249 $149.99 At Samsung

Save 40% – This discount was spotted on the Samsung website by CNET, who describes the HW-S50B as a "great option for those who want a basic and affordable upgrade from their TV's speakers". If you're already in the Samsung ecosystem, then you'll be pleased to learn that it synchronizes audio across devices. Even at this diminutive price tag, it still packs in Dolby Digital 5.1 / DTS Virtual:X smarts.

Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals $150-$500

Yamaha YAS-209 2.1-Channel Soundbar: $349 $199.95 At B&H Photo

Save 43% – This limited-time offer is right at the top of CNET's Black Friday soundbar deals list. Yamaha has been creating some of the best soundbars on the planet for a few years now and this wall-mountable model with external subwoofer features 200W power, Amazon Alexa functionality and wireless audio streaming.

Polk MagniFi Mini AX Sound Bar: $499 $299 At Amazon

Save 40% – The New York Times rates this small Polk soundbar as the best all-round option available to buy right now, saying that it "outperforms many larger, more complicated competitors". I've taken a look at some historical price data and this is the lowest it's been since April 2023, so a good time to strike if you like the idea of great sound without dominating your living room.

Vizio M-Series 5.1.2 soundbar: $499 $349.99 At Amazon

Save 30% – Wired features this Vizio soundbar in its list of eight essential soundbar sales, branding it "a crazy affordable soundbar". At $350, I'm not sure I agree with that moniker, but I certainly can't argue with the $150 reduction. For the money, you get 11 speakers across four units (soundbar, subwoofer and two tweeters) to ensure the most immersive theater-like experience possible.

Sonos Beam 2 soundbar: $499 $369 At Walmart

Save 26% – TechRadar notes that this popular Sonos soundbar is currently the cheapest its ever been (available at the same price on Amazon). Despite not including a standalone subwoofer, the Dolby Atmos helps to achieve 3D surround sound. You can control it with an array of smart tools, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the Sonos app.

Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals Over $500

Vizio Elevate P514a-H6 5.1.4 soundbar: $799 $549.99 At Amazon

Save 31% – This four-piece Vizio soundbar is CNET's favorite soundbar for under $1,000, so I'm delighted to see it much closer to the $500-mark this Black Friday. There are 18 speakers integrated in all, including Adaptive Height Speakers that automatically rotate upwards for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content and rotates forward for clearer vocals and an ultrawide soundstage.

Sonos Arc soundbar: $899 $699 At Amazon

Save 22% – I've long admired the audio reviews from What Hi-Fi? So when its experts say that the Sonos Arc is the best mid-range soundbar available, I'm inclined to trust them. In charming British vernacular, their 5-star review calls this "an absolute belter" and says it delivers "one of the most immersive Dolby Atmos experiences we’ve heard from a soundbar". This is the lowest price this superb soundbar has ever been.

LG S95TR 9.1.5-Channel Soundbar: $1,499 $999.99 At Best Buy

Save 33% – TechRadar puts this all singing, all dancing LG soundbar at the top of its Black Friday soundbar deals chart, with a third off the RRP. It compromises center speaker, wireless subwoofer and wireless rear speakers that are designed to immerse you in sound. You can control it with the same remote as your LG TV (if you have one!), and the spec list includes impressive sounding features like its "industry exclusive up-firing center channel that focuses on dialogue clarity".

