I Signed Up For MGM+ With Two Very Specific Goals, And I Already Accomplished One

I know I'm not alone in being in a constant battle with the number of streaming services I'm subscribed to. Factor in bundles and it's become kind of a juggling game to make sure I have what I want (and stop holding onto what I'm not using). Naturally, with so many amazing Black Friday streaming deals, I had to be discerning with which ones I took advantage of this year. When I decided to subscribe to MGM+ using a great Amazon Black Friday deal, I had two goals in mind, and I already accomplished one of them!

The Goals

How this started was that, after watching Stranger Things Season 5 Part 1 with my Netflix subscription this weekend, I was determined to sit down and finally watch The Great Escape. If you're caught up on Stranger Things, you know where this impulse is coming from, and if you don't, well, you probably don't care. Either way, no Stranger Things spoilers ahead, beyond the mention of that movie title. The point is, I'd heard of the 1963 movie starring Steve McQueen, but I'd never actually seen it. Well, I wanted to change that, which was Goal 1:

Finally Watch The Great Escape (Goal Completed ✅)

Having never seen one of the best war movies of all time, the time had come to finally sit down and dedicate the nearly 3 hours it would take to see John Sturges' The Great Escape, and it turned out to be the best kind of Sunday afternoon for me. If you haven't seen it and you think it's your cup of tea, the World War II movie about a group of Allied soldiers attempting to escape a German POW camp is well worth a look.

I did have the option to watch The Great Escape streaming for free (Pluto TV has it), but I opted to take advantage of Amazon's MGM+ and Starz bundle, which offered two months of both services added on to my Prime Video account for just $3.50 a month, after which the price would go $13.99 a month. I think that deal was specific to Black Friday, however, because I don't see it on Amazon anymore, but I'll share some other MGM+-related promotions further down.

Did I subscribe to MGM+ and Starz just to watch one movie? Of course not, which brings us to Goal 2:

Watch More Classics And Older Movies

Looking at MGM+'s catalog, I decided that if I took advantage of this low-price sign-up, I'd make sure to check out some of the films I've heard good things about but have never actually seen, like Sabrina (1954), The Good, The Bad and the Ugly (1967), Roman Holiday (1953), Once Upon a Time in the West (1969), and The Magnificent Seven (1960). And there are older movies that I haven't seen in years that I'd love to revisit, like It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963).

From what I can tell, MGM+ has a ton of movies from more recent years, as well, including some from 2025, like The Naked Gun and Novocaine, but at this point, that's just a bonus. There are so many movies from decades past that I haven't seen, and I want to change that! Who knows, maybe I'll finally get around to watching at least some of the original James Bond movies in order.

And for the record, while it wasn't part of the mentioned goals to go for the MGM+ bundle with Starz, I did jump on that particular deal with Spartacus: House of Ashur's upcoming premiere in mind (though there's a Starz and Hulu bundle deal that might work better for you if you're hoping to catch House of Ashur when it premieres this month.)

MGM+ Cyber Monday Deals

Let's get on to the deals. As I said, I don't see the bundle deal I signed up for anymore (Starz and MGM+), which I signed up for this weekend, so that might've just been for Black Friday. But here are a few other deals and bundles, including MGM,+ that Amazon has available right now.

MGM+ Deal For The First Two Months: at Amazon Get MGM+ as a Prime Video add-on for $1.99/month for the first two months. The price goes to $7.99 per month after that.