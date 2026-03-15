‘There Were Some Lines That Were Crossed’: Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler On What It’s Like Co-Parenting With Kourtney Kardashian
Alabama and Landon's mom speaks out.
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The Kardashian-Jenner family has curated a reputation for itself when it comes to co-parenting. Dating all the way back to Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s friendly post-divorce relationship, the family has remained close with Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and even Kanye West after their romances ended with the assorted sisters. But what about Shanna Moakler? The mother of Kourtney Kardashian’s stepchildren has a tumultuous history with the reality TV stars, to say the least, and she opened up recently about what co-parenting looks like for her.
Shanna Moakler hates the Kardashians. She’s said it before, and she said it again on the When Reality Hits podcast, telling host Brittany Cartwright that she doesn’t speak to Kourtney Kardashian because, “I don’t like that family.” However, the children she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker — Alabama, 20, and Landon, 22 — are now part of “that family,” whether she likes it or not, so things seem to have reached a cordial place. It wasn’t always that way, though, as Moakler said:
She said there was never a conversation between her and Kourtney Kardashian about expectations or the role Kourtney would play in her children’s lives, but she’s been vocal in the past about how she thinks she’s been alienated from Landon and Alabama since the Blink-182 drummer started dating Kourtney.Article continues below
Now, she’s choosing not to harbor “animosity and anger,” saying that as long as the Kardashians treat her children well, that’s all that matters to her. She said:
Is there a chance Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian will ever find common ground, or even become best buds like Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa, to the point that they’re vacationing together? Never say never! The former Miss USA said:
It all comes down to the kids! Seeing someone show up for your children when they’re going through something can do a lot to heal old wounds, but I’m still not putting any money on Shanna Moakler making an appearance on The Kardashians when it returns to the 2026 TV schedule. While we wait for news about Season 8, you can stream the first seven seasons of the famous family’s reality show with a Hulu subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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