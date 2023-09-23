Game Of Thrones Fans Are Following Sophie Turner's Split From Joe Jonas, And They Are All Making The Same Comment

Game of Thrones fans have always been very protective of the Queen in the North, and they’re proving to be quite proactive about defending Sophie Turner, the woman who plays her. Amid her and Joe Jonas’ divorce , viewers of the hit fantasy series have taken to social media to show their support for the Sansa Stark actress, and they’re all saying the same two things.

There are two mantras in The North: “Winter is coming” and “The North remembers.” They are said over and over and over again in Game of Thrones by the Stark family specifically. “Winter is coming” signified the ultimate arrival of the Night King from beyond the wall. “The North remembers” is the idea that the people of Winterfell will always remember the injustice and prejudice they have faced. Considering how these phrases have remained in the zeitgeist for years, it makes sense that while commenting on the actors’ lives outside the show, fans will use them to illustrate their feelings. This came into play recently as those who love Game of Thrones and Sophie Turner took to Twitter to show their support for her during her divorce by saying things like what @LakersJo posted on X :

Winter. Is. Coming. @joejonas

As celebrity divorces go, fans of the two people involved have picked sides, and are defending them online. Both Jonas Brothers and Game of Thrones fans have shown their support for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner , respectively, and they aren’t shy about which party they stand with as the divorce gets more complex. For the Sansa Stark actress, GOT fans are making it clear that “winter is coming” for Jonas. @trustno_1x posted :

Joe Jonas, be advised: we ride at dawn. WINTER IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/zUw1yKIiQWSeptember 22, 2023 See more

Following rumors about Turner and Jonas getting divorced , it became official in early September. After posting a joint statement about their separation , things started to get complex, especially when it came to their two young kids.

Jonas filed for divorce, and then Turner sued him because she wanted their daughters to return to England. She claimed the singer wouldn’t give her their passports, and he wasn’t going along with their plans to move the kids to the UK. The Jonas Brothers member’s rep then responded with a lengthy statement countering the claims made in the lawsuit.

Roxane Gay responded to this situation on X, sharing her thoughts on the matter by posting this viral tweet:

The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING. And holding the children's passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh.September 21, 2023 See more

Rumors and opinions have been flying left and right about the separation of Turner and Jonas, and fans of them are picking sides. Game of Thrones fans are supporting the Queen in the North by posting things like N’s post on X :

Joe Jonas, the North remembers.

Along the same lines, @fangirlish posted :

Team Joe Jonas? Nah, could never be us. The North remembers, and we are the North. We're fully on Sophie Turner's side.

Game of Thrones references were also being used after Turner was seen out for dinner with Taylor Swift. Fans immediately clocked the fact that both are exes of Joe Jonas, and for that reason, they’ve been posting things like what @ohjubby wrote :

taylor saying that the north remembers, count your days joe jonas

Keeping the GOT references going, but also throwing in a Taylor Swift pun, @AmyDewsnip97 posted:

Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift over the phone *15 years ago* and let me tell you this woman has never forgotten. There is nothing she does better than revenge … the north remembers.

Considering how massive both the Game of Thrones and Jonas Brothers fandoms are, it makes sense that people are taking to social media to post their support for the actress by using references to her work.