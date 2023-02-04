Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Are Having Another Baby, And The Jon Snow Actor Explained Why He's 'Terrified'

It’s a happy day for the Harington/Leslie household as Kit Harington just announced that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child. The two actors met beyond The Wall while filming Game of Thrones in 2011, and have been married since 2018 , welcomed their first kiddo in 2021 and now they are about to become a beautiful family of four.

The exciting news about baby No. 2 was announced in a big way, as Kit Harington shared the news on The Tonight Show . The conversation started out with the men talking about the actor's 2-year-old, then he mentioned that the little one is about to get a big surprise, saying:

He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is he’s about to get a brother or sister.

While Harington and Leslie have been down this road before, the actor known for his role as Jon Snow admitted he’s still scared about welcoming a new life into the world. The Game of Thrones alum explained:

I’m terrified, like with the first baby you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months, well the man is anyway. But, this time the reality check comes much shorter, you’re like you get practical real quick.

He makes a good point. I’d imagine when you go through a second pregnancy all the naïve fantasy is stripped away, because nothing is left to the imagination, you know how the next nine months will go down. However, it’s also a very exciting time, and while Harington admitted to being a bit nervous, you could also see the excitement on his face.

I know I’m extremely excited for the happy couple because being on their journey from Jon and Ygritte falling in love on the show, to hearing about the couple’s real-life love story has been so wholesome, hilarious and joyful. From hearing about Harington knowing Leslie was “the one” while filming GOT to all the shenanigans the couple has gotten up to over the years, it’s always fun to hear news from them, and this is some of the best news we could receive, in my opinion.

Over the years, we’ve heard a lot about what it’s like to live in the Harington/Leslie household. From epic April fools pranks that involve Jon Snow’s severed head to Leslie’s reaction when Harington told her how Game of Thrones ends , they have a great sense of humor, and their stories are the best. Also, they’re couple goals, considering how much fun they seem to have, and how long they’ve been together following their first meeting on the set of the fantasy series.

While Jon Snow and Ygritte's story came to a tragic end years ago, it’s so nice to hear about Harington and Leslies’ growing love story and family.