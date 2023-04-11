House Of The Dragon Just Announced Which Characters Will Be Returning For Season 2

All eyes were on House of the Dragon and it's cast of characters during its first season as we flew back into the world of Westeros. Now, Season 2 has officially started production, and with that news came the reveal of all the returning cast members from Season 1 of the Game of Thrones spinoff. While many of the returning HOTD cast members were expected, there is one face that’s quite surprising. While overall this list helps us clarify who the players will be in the battle for the Iron Throne.

Who Is Returning To House Of The Dragon?

Overall, there is still a lot to be learned about Season 2 of House of the Dragon , however, the confirmed returning cast clarifies who will be involved in the next installment of the hit fantasy series. According to HBO the full list of returning cast members includes:

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys 'Jace' Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen

Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

All of these returning cast members were largely expected. From the jump, it was obvious that Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans would be returning as the feuding Blacks and Greens. I also suspected that their supporting cast, which includes and Velaryon family as well as the women’s multiple children would all return too.

Outside the Targaryen family, there are also some notable cast members reprising their roles with Fabien Frankel coming back as Alicent’s right-hand man Criston Cole and the Queen’s creepy advisor Larys Strong, who is played by Matthew Needham, returning. I’d also assume that both these actors will play bigger roles in Season 2, based on how their stories evolved over the final episodes. However, the biggest surprise on this list is the news that Sonoya Mizuno will reprise her role as the mysterious Mysaria, considering her fate was unknown at the end of the season.

Why Is It So Important They Confirmed Sonoya Mizuno’s Return As Mysaria?

Throughout Season 1 of the HBO series (opens in new tab), Mysaria evolved into a major power player, and then there was a fire that alluded to her death. One of our biggest questions coming out of HOTD 's finale was about the White Worm, and if she was gone. This cast announcement proves she’s still around, and survived that fire.

Over the course of Season 1, we slowly learned about Mysaria’s power, and how she fits into this game for the throne. She has a big network of spies and was privy to information that could completely change the power dynamics in King’s Landing.

By Episode 4 of House of the Dragon , we knew that this character could not be trusted as she went on to make deals with Daemon, Otto and more throughout the season. This changing of alliances proved that the White Worm was not on anyone’s side, she was there to help out the highest bidder.

So, as the politicking continues, and the Targaryen family deals with the fallout of Rhaenyra’s son Luke dying at the hands of Aemond Targaryen and his dragon, we now know that Maysaria will also still be in the picture.