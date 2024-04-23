New Details About One Of HBO's Game Of Thrones Spinoffs Have Emerged, And I Need It To Be Greenlighted
I, for one, would love to see 10,000 Ships!
Updates about the upcoming Game of Thrones shows have been so all over the board between the Jon Snow show being scrapped and the casting of Duck and Egg for a different spinoff being announced. Now, we’ve gotten details about another spinoff that was in the works, 10,000 Ships. While the future of the show is murky at best, these new details proved to me that the series really should be greenlighted by HBO, because it sounds epic.
Opening up about the details of his show 10,000 Ships, screenwriter Brian Helgeland explained the concept for his Game of Thrones show and its current status at HBO to Inverse. While it looks like HBO isn’t moving forward with it, the overview the writer shared made me think that it really should be worked on more because it has major potential:
When he says “too far removed” he might be referring to the fact that the story of Queen Nymeria takes place 1,000 years before Game of Thrones. However, timelines aside, the show sounds very compelling, even if it's not directly tied to the world of Westeros we know.
The writer found out about this character and her story through the Westeros encyclopedia. Continuing to speak about this show, Helgeland said:
I love the parallels he’s making to Moses’ tale, I also think it would be enthralling to watch a story of survival like this. To see a woman leading her people so far would be intense, and there’s no doubt in my mind that every episode would involve new and intriguing challenges. Since they’re always on the move, everything would be changing, and the uncertainty that comes with that makes for a show I’d love to watch.
For context, Nymeria is part of the House Martell, and she eventually ruled over Dorne for decades. If you remember, Oberyn Martell (who was played by Pedro Pascal in the GOT cast) is from Dorne, he played a vital role in Season 4 of Game of Thrones, and he had one of the most gruesome GOT deaths. Also, in the flagship fantasy, the Queen’s name, Nymeria, was the name of Arya’s direwolf. So, she has a few subtle yet meaningful connections to the original series.
Continuing to break down the details for 10,000 Ships, Brian Helgeland said:
That sounds excellent to me! I’d watch that show even if it wasn’t related to Game of Thrones. However, its Westeros connection certainly makes things more interesting. Adding more reasons for why this show should be greenlighted, the writer explained that the original GOT author was a fan of his idea too, saying:
He’s right, you never know what will happen with a show. So, hopefully, something will happen with this. The scope of the series sounds grand, and Nymeria’s journey seems like one that would fit perfectly into the televised world of Westeros.
Fingers crossed that we’ll get some positive updates about 10,000 Ships, because, as Helgeland said “nothing is ever dead.” If we learn more about the prequel series, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, you should be getting excited for our upcoming trip to Westeros, because GOT’s greenlighted and going prequel, House of the Dragon Season 2, will premiere on the 2024 TV schedule on June 16.
