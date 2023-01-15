Skrillex Looks Totally Different After Dropping The Emo Look, And Fans Are Comparing Him To Jon Snow ‘With A Stylist’

Even though Game of Thrones aired it series finale nearly four years ago, the HBO fantasy show has lived on in other forms, most notably through its House of the Dragon spinoff. However, the Bastard of Winterfell is coming back around and in a surprising way these days. Recently, fans couldn’t help but notice that EDM artist Skrillex looks eerily like Jon Snow "with a stylist" now that he's dropped his famous emo look.

It can definitely be a surprise when celebrities show off a new style that is wildly different from the one that fans are used to seeing them sport. And that can definitely be said for Skrillex right now. A side-by-side of the artist with his long-haired emo style and another with his new cleaner cut illustrates just how different the two looks are. See for yourself and try not to gasp as you do:

Skrillex shows off his new look. pic.twitter.com/LeMlPxWgemJanuary 13, 2023 See more

The DJ's long hair was practically a staple, so it's surprising that he opted to chop it off. Upon seeing the photo, a Twitter user couldn’t help but point out that he looks like a version of Jon Snow who's had some professional style advice, and I can’t say they’re wrong:

Skrillex now looks like if Jon Snow got a stylist pic.twitter.com/2voyNeTPOTJanuary 6, 2023 See more

That's definitely one way to describe the change! It's not the only thing people are pointing out about Skrillex’s new ‘do either. One fan brought up a TikTok comment that joked about the artist, whose real name is Sonny John Moore, along with a Snow cosplay and a certain rapper:

I just saw a tiktok comment that said skrillex kinda looks like Jon snow cosplaying drake and coffee shot out of my noseJanuary 11, 2023 See more

People are definitely getting creative, and great minds are thinking alike. rickybellspdx also mentioned the cosplay situation on Twitter:

Skrillex look like Kit Harrington going as Drake for Halloween lmao

I surely didn't have Skrillex shaving his head and looking like Jon Snow on my 2023 Bingo Card. Despite the major alteration, it doesn’t seem like many people are upset about the DJ’s makeover. Though some of the comments do give the impression that it's going to be difficult for a number of people to disassociate the performer with the beloved Game of Thrones actor moving forward:

SKRILLEX WHERE????????????????????? out here looking Jon Snow https://t.co/eypNOVvrJvJanuary 14, 2023 See more

The physical similarities between Skrillex and Jon Snow actor Kit Harington are mind-blowing and hilarious, and the fact that so many people seem to agree is also chuckle-worthy. The love for the character will likely only continue, as a Jon Snow spin-off is in development, with Harington returning to reprise the role. Maybe Skrillex would be willing to guest star at some point. I mean, it wouldn't be the first time that a musician has popped up within HBO's hit franchise. (Remember when Ed Sheeran cameoed on GoT?)

Regardless, Skrillex’s new hairdo could be the mark of a new era for him. He’s already released some new music in 2023, and that and the new hair jointly seem to suggest that he's looking for a fresh start in the new year. He probably didn't expect the Jon Snow comparisons, of course, though one would think that it may earn him street cred with Thrones fans moving forward.

Be sure to check out upcoming Game of Thrones TV shows to stay on top of the fantasy franchise. Also, stream the series along with House of the Dragon using an HBO Max subscription.