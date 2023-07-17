90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Tyray Learned About The 'Real' Carmella, And I'm Not Sure How Shocking This Ending Can Possibly Be

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode, "Fatal Attraction." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé's Tyray Mollett has spent the bulk of his time on Before The 90 Days waffling back and forth on whether his girlfriend Carmella actually existed, or if he was being catfished. He seemed unwilling to take the word of both producers and his own sister that he was being played, and that there wasn't any kind of wilder explanation that they weren't aware of. Alas, he finally seemed to accept the reality of things after learning what a private detective dug up. Now that we've seen what he's seen, and already knew what he's only just latching onto, I have to wonder how shocking an ending this storyline could possibly earn.

Tyray teased in an interview early in the season that a shocking ending to his storyline is on deck for everyone watching on TLC or streaming with a Max subscription. I'm sitting here wondering what outcome could possibly be, considering everything seems to be leading into an obvious conclusion on the horizon, at least in my mind. So let's talk about what Tyray learned, as well as how that could possibly lead to something unexpected.

Tyray Learned Carmella Is Technically Real, But Not Who He'd Been Talking To

Tyray and his sister learned through a private detective that a woman named Carmella did indeed exist, just not in the way he thought and presumably hoped. The detective learned of a fetish adult actress named Carmella who matched the photos and videos that Tyray sent him, but that was where the information stopped matching up so consistently. Tyray watched a video of the real Carmella, and despite its briefness, quickly accepted that the person he had talked to for years was not the woman he was watching on the video.

Later in the episode, Tyray revealed to his mother he'd been catfished and then shared in a confessional that he tried to reach out to the person responsible for duping him, whom we learned previously was named Christian. Tyray was still awaiting a response by the episode's end, but the reveal seemed to signal the direction this story might be heading.

There Are Many Obvious Ways Tyray's Story May End

I think the most logical reveal 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days could deliver is that Tyray and Christian will talk and/or meet up to provide the kind of closure that would expline why we're still seeing this storyline play out. I could even see that happening before the end of the season, though I wouldn't be surprised at all if they waited until the tell-all specials to air for an in-person conversation to play out. We've stuck with Tyray this long, and I think there are more than a few fans that want to see these two finally speak without any fakery involved.

Once they speak, will Christian and Tyray become friends? Maybe so. Hell, I think there's even a possibility they could try to become more than that, considering Christian had to be feeling some kind of way to keep that charade going for so long. Of course, if the ending's shock value wasn't already teased, I may not have had any reasons to expound upon expectations. I think that at the very least, these two will have a conversation on-screen, but let's not stick with the very least...

There Are Some Shocking Endings To Consider As Well

90 Day Fiancé is known for its shocking twists. For Tyray's storyline to really move the needle, it would have to be something wild like this experience encouraged Tyray to reach out to the real Carmella, and they are now a couple. Another possibility is that he inadvertently stumbled upon a catfishing AI scheme, and it's turning into a spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Artificial Love.

There's also the classic Catfish twist that "Christian" is actually someone from Tyray's life that he knows. As cliché as that has now become, it would still be super shocking for 90 Day Fiancé to lean into that, so maybe there's a chance of Tyray's childhood nemesis showing up as the Christian alias. I'm getting increasingly less convinced that this we're destined for anything truly jaw-dropping but we'll find out soon enough!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping for the best in Tyray regardless of what's coming in his storyline, and I'm hoping that whatever happens allows for him to appear on another spinoff down the way.