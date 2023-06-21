90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Tyray Reveals A 'Shocking Ending' Is Coming For His Storyline

90 Day Fiancé somehow managed to break new franchise ground and flip the script on viewers in the early weeks of Before The 90 Days Season 6. Tyray Mollett was introduced in the standard fashion alongside the rest of the cast ahead of the season, but the premiere featured a truly wild twist when everyone learned he had been catfished. It appears the twists won't end there, as Tyray teased a shocking ending to his current storyline.

Whether you're watching on TLC or with your Max subscription, you'll want to keep an eye on Tyray's storyline going forward. The castmember spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the disturbing situation that viewers are now privy to, and teased what he could about the rest of his journey, which surprisingly didn't end early. He said the following:

I know right now the whole mood is just like, sad, but there's gonna be some happy moments. It's gonna show more of my family and friends and then just putting myself back out there so there's a lot to look forward to and then it's gonna be a pretty shocking ending so I hope you guys enjoy it.

With the promise of a shocking ending, it certainly makes sense why 90 Day Fiancé is still filming Season 6 episodes with Tyray. Clearly, there's more on the way with this story beyond the reveal that Carmella is supposedly a man who's held Tyray's attention for years. The question is, what other shocks could possibly be on the way?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Amanda And Razvan Might've Been An Item Much Sooner Than Fans Expected, Based On His Tiktok (Image credit: TLC) This certainly complicates the originally stated timeline of their romance.

One thing I've found interesting is that Christian, the man who was posing as Carmella for years, mentioned in his confession to the producer that he had to come clean about his identity because he genuinely loved Tyray, and felt bad carrying on the charade. At another point in the season, Tyray noted that it was hard to let go of his connection to "Carmella" because the emotional bond they had was really real. Could we see Tyray and Christian meet, and possibly become something more, before the season is over?

Tyray mentioned putting himself out there in his interview, so perhaps the rest of this season will find him dating again, potentially setting up another season for him to continue his journey for love. It really feels like the sky is the limit for speculation, considering this is unprecedented in 90 Day history. I mean, sure, there have been catfishing situations, but not ones where the culprit was immediately exposed from the jump. I don't know where this storyline is headed, but man, I'm invested in what's to come after his latest comments.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the rest of Tyray's story and for the latest chaos in what's happening with Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda's relationship.