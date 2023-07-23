90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Tyray Tells Us What's Coming Next For His Story

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' relationship storylines are zooming along for a majority of the couples, but forward progress hasn't really been possible for one not-really-a-couple-anymore. Tyray Mollett was informed by producers at the very start of Season 6 that he was being catfished, but he continued filming in search of other possible explanations for what was happening, in an effort to refute the shocking reality. He's been coping with the loss of a romance that wasn't what he thought it was, and fans watched as Tyray finally accepted that Carmella isn't who he thought she was. But what comes next? Tyray gave the scoop to CinemaBlend in a recent interview, and revealed what's coming down the 90 Day pipeline.

I had a chance to speak to hop on the phone with Tyray Mollett to talk about his bonkers 90 Day Fiancé spinoff arc, and when I asked what he could say about the next part of his storyline, which he'd previously teased caps off with a shocking ending, he wasn't very cryptic at all in terms of where things are headed, and it looks like we'll see Tyray go on a journey in the coming weeks:

I’m definitely going to go on a trip. You guys should see that in a few episodes. And yeah, I’m going to go meet somebody.

Now that he knows he was a catfishing target, Tyray will be going on a trip to meet a certain "somebody," as he put it, and the question is who that somebody might be, since there are a few options on the table. Let's run down the list of candidates, and the likelihood of each showing up as part of Tyray's story in 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

Tyray Is Going To See His Catfish Christian

Christian was the man who catfished Tyray for years via Snapchat, posing as a woman from Barbados named Carmella. The schemer revealed to producers that he sincerely cared for Tyray, and thus didn't want to put him through the relationship charade anymore, which was why he quickly came clean when crew members got in contact with him. Tyray mentioned that their connection felt so real, and he's had trouble letting go of the relationship despite knowing that nothing about it was what he thought. I think it's definitely likely that he'll travel to see Christian to get some answers about why all of this happened, with something else possibly coming out of it.

Tyray Is Going To See The Real Carmella

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days revealed in a recent episode that while the "Carmella" that Tyray had been talking to was not based in truth, there is a real Carmella whose name, persona and imagery Christian stole and used in convos with Tyray. The actual woman is an adult entertainment fetish actress based in the United States. Because her pictures were the ones used to attract Tyray in the first place, I could see him seeking out Carmella for various reasons. Perhaps to directly if she has any connection to Christian, to gauge whether or not she'd want to start up a real courtship, or even just to share this wild story by itself.

Tyray Is Going To Meet Someone New

I think that anyone watching this season, whether it be on TLC or with their Max subscription, wants the best possible outcome for Tyray. I think that while a meeting with either his catfish or the NSFW actress could be highly entertaining in the way that only reality TV can be, I'd like to see really Tyray get back out there and start dating again. Perhaps he'll meet someone new that he aims to start a relationship with, which could allow him to pop up in a future spinoff. Even if that doesn't work out (or happen at all), maybe he could be a new face on 90 Day: The Single Life. I just want to see Tyray on a real date under non-suspicious circumstances, and to see how he'd react to a more personal realtionship, since this season hasn't really provided that opportunity.

We'll find out where Tyray is headed in the upcoming weeks of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, which airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is sailing by, so be sure to catch up and see the latest drama week to week before we get to the tell-all specials.