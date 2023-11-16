A World Record Christmas Star Nikki DeLoach Opens Up About The True Story Behind Hallmark's New Movie And Celebrating Neurodiversity
Prepare for a touching movie inspired by a true story!
Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas is going strong in the 2023 TV season as the temperatures continue to drop and excitement for the holiday season continues to rise. Nikki DeLoach, who is already a familiar face in the festive season, returns to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for A World Record Christmas. The new movie tells the story of a young autistic boy named Charlie (Aias Dalman) who dreams of setting a Guinness World Record, with the encouragement of mom Marissa (DeLoach) and stepdad Eric (Lucas Bryant). The actress spoke with CinemaBlend about the true story that inspired the movie and how it celebrates neurodiversity.
DeLoach is a holiday movie veteran by this point, with roles in Hallmark Movies including (but certainly not limited to) Cranberry Christmas, Reunited at Christmas, and A Dream of Christmas. A World Record Christmas follows the story of a boy who wants to break a Guinness World Record by stacking no fewer than 1400 Jenga blocks, while also raising money to benefit kids with autism with the support of his mom and his stepdad. The movie is inspired by autistic teen Auldin Maxwell, who is the real-life Guinness World Record holder for stacking Jenga blocks.
When I spoke with Nikki DeLoach for A World Record Christmas, she weighed in whether she was familiar with Auldin Maxwell's true story before she landed the role of Marissa:
Nikki DeLoach may not have been an expert on Guinness World Records, but she had a personal connection thanks to her son's enthusiasm! A World Record Christmas also follows up on the actress starring in Hallmark's first faith-based movie in 2022, so it seems fitting that she was feeling a bit of kismet for her 2023 movie. She continued:
A World Record Christmas isn't a direct retelling of Auldin Maxwell's real-life story, but an original tale framed by the experiences of a small family unit with a lot of heart. While DeLoach and on-screen husband Lucas Bryant were both already Hallmark veterans ahead of this new project (with Bryant appearing in movies including The Angel Tree in 2020 and Time for You to Come Home for Christmas in 2019), this marks young Aias Dalman's first Hallmark holiday movie. DeLoach praised the message of the movie and her young co-star's performance, saying:
In praising Aias Dalman, Nikki DeLoach pointed out that he wasn't just a great screen partner for his age. She praised him as one of the top actors she's ever worked with in one key way, as she went on to say:
Given that Hallmark movies are known for often delivering happy and hopeful endings, fans can enjoy knowing that the actors had a joyful experience while working on A World Record Christmas. The movie will also share an important message about neurodiversity. DeLoach explained:
A celebration of neurodiversity can't be found in every holiday movie, and is just one element that sets A World Record Christmas apart. When I noted to Nikki DeLoach that this movie is my introduction to Aias Dalman as an actor, she said:
Fortunately, the wait to see Nikki DeLoach, Aias Dalman, and Lucas Bryant together in A World Record Christmas is nearly over. The new holiday movie premieres on Thursday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. You can also get a sneak peek at the family at the center of the story below, with Charlie getting closer to his Guinness World Record dream with the support of mom Marissa and stepdad Eric:
A World Record Christmas is just one of many new holiday movies releasing courtesy of Hallmark for Countdown to Christmas, and plenty more are on the way before the end of 2023 and beginning of the 2024 TV schedule. Star Trek alum Jonathan Frakes will appear in A Biltmore Christmas on November 26, and he also spoke with CinemaBlend about his career leading up to the Hallmark festivities.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes