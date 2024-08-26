Big Brother’s Brooklyn Rivera Talks About Being Compared To Michael Jackson And The Surprising Parts Of Her Storyline In Season 26

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, August 26th. Stream the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

Brooklyn Rivera was positioned well in the Big Brother 26 house, but Tucker Larurier's Week 5 Head of Household reign sent her out the door thanks to some scheming. Now she's watching the game back home in Texas, and yes, she told CinemaBlend she's aware of all the memes she inspired, has seen the jokes about being a mom, and she even talked to us about being compared to Michael Jackson.

The Houseguest was gracious enough to speak to me shortly after dropping her children off at school, and we got into the grind of catching up on what was happening in the outside world. Brooklyn has been online and seen all the memes, and so I had to ask her about if she's seen the ones of people comparing her to Michael Jackson. She shared her thoughts and the Houseguest she blames for making that happen:

I have seen that I am being compared to Michael Jackson, which, you know, there could be worse, right? There could be worse. I will take it. The resemblance I guess it's up to your eye as you see. I think Cam mentioned it, and I'm like, ‘Cam, I'm gonna have a bone to pick with you when we get out of here,’ but I love him and Chelsea dearly, and I'm rooting for both of them.

There's something hilariously validating about Cam Sullivan-Brown making that comparison to the King of Pop when in the house and having no clue people were also making that joke on the outside. It also seemed like she took it all in stride, realizing how the online fandom of Big Brother works.

No doubt she was delighted to learn, Cam won the Week 6 veto, and that he and Chelsie Baham are largely safe for the remainder of the week. Of course, she expressed to CinemaBlend she'd sooner be back in the house competing, and is still wondering how her blindside eviction came to be. In between that, she can't help but compliment the people who watched her game and made jokes along the way. She does take issue with how some people viewed the charcuterie board incident with Angela Murray, however, and set the record straight:

Y'all have jokes. So do I. I didn't know that my storyline would be a meat and cheese tray and that I'm a mom from Texas, but here we are. About the meat and cheese tray, that was actually MJ that brought all the meats out. I said, ‘Hey, I'm good at making them!’ Angela said, ‘Sure you can have them.’ A lot of it was actually Cedric's. He had just walked out the door, and she had become a have-not because she couldn't stay on the wall long enough. And you know, the whole house ate meat and cheeses, but I'll take the blame for it. I said I'll send her a board when she gets addicted. It's ok.

Those streaming Big Brother's live feeds likely know the television edit didn't tell the whole story, though I'm not sure I even knew watching the live feeds that most of the meat and cheese was from Cedric Hodges' HOH week. I'm not sure anyone would be surprised to find out Angela was a tad dramatic in her reaction to it all, given the lack of food and her generally being that way in Season 26.

Brooklyn is back to normal life for the moment, but I can't wait to see her at the Big Brother finale. In our brief conversation, it's clear to me that she still has an axe to grind with many other Houseguests, which could make for an exciting finale. That's the hope anyway because I feel like if any finale needs three hours for the cast to air it all out, it's this one.

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is too good to miss a single episode, so make sure to mark those calendars!