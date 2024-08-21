Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 5

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Wednesday, August 21st. Watch the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

It's been another wild week in Big Brother Season 26, and it's looking like plans are being cooked up again for another potential blindside eviction. I should've guessed there'd be some dramatics during Tucker Laruriers Week 5 Head of Household run, but I'm surprised to see additional schemes being worked on outside of his plotting. So, who is probably getting evicted this week?

Before we get into all of that, we need to remind readers that Tucker won the Week 5 veto and then used it to remove his bitter rival Quinn Martin from the block, putting up Chelsie Baham in his place. Chelsie joins Brooklyn Rivera and Cam Sullivan-Brown on the block, and of course, the A.I. Arena will still allow one of them to be saved ahead of the eviction vote. Here's how I think it could shake out after streaming Big Brother's live feeds.

(Image credit: CBS)

If Brooklyn Is On The Block, She's Likely Getting Evicted

T'kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka spearheaded a vote flip the week before that sent Cedric Hodges out of the house, and they're trying to make one happen yet again. They want to go against Tucker's wishes and save Brooklyn from eviction, but I think it's much harder to pull off than it was the week before.

T'Kor and Kimo need three votes beyond their own to get the majority this week, and I'm not sure where they'd come from. Rubina Bernabe is in a showmance with Tucker, and while she's been receptive to their conversations, I don't see her going against him. Additionally Leah Peters and Makensy Manbeck have spent a ton of time up in the HOH room trying to get closer to Tucker, so I don't see them going against his wishes either.

Quinn and Angela Murray both still owe Tucker for saving them, so I think their flipping is unlikely, which leaves Joseph Rodriguez as an unbiased option to sway. Assuming you get him, and whichever Pentagon member comes off the block after A.I. Arena, you still need another person to make this flip happen. Perhaps they can swing someone in the final hours leading to eviction, but I'm unconvinced.

Ultimately, unless she wins the A.I. Arena, I think Brooklyn is gone. She's seen as the brains of the Pentagon, and I think whatever remains of that alliance dies with her leaving. As such, it makes far more sense for everyone to go along with Tucker rather than try to make a flip happen to cause further chaos.

(Image credit: CBS)

If It's Between Chelsie And Cam, I Think Cam Leaves

The far more likely flip I predict happening in Big Brother Week 5 is that we'll see Chelsie stay over Cam Sullivan-Brown. If Brooklyn wins in the A.I. Arena I think Tucker will be checked out on whoever leaves. This will give Kimo and T'Kor a lot more runway to try and make a play to save Chelsie, and I think with Cam being a D1 college athlete, there's an argument to be made he's the bigger competitive threat of the two despite Chelsie winning HOH in Week 2.

Keeping Chelsie is way more beneficial to T'Kor and the rest of the house's women from a numbers perspective. No Houseguest has beef with Cam, but his biggest issue is he hasn't done much campaigning or made any moves at all. It feels like he's checked out of the game mentally, and that could be the nail in his coffin if he does end up on the block next to Chelsie on eviction night. That said, if he's up against Brooklyn, I think he's going to be fine.

Who will be sent home this week on Big Brother? We'll need to tune into the live eviction on CBS on Thursday, August 22nd, at 8:00 p.m. ET to know for sure. Tune in to see all the drama, and who won the big A.I. Instigator power.